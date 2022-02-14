CONWAY — The Pelham boys’ basketball team outscored Kennett High 21-13 in the second quarter and that proved to be the difference in this Elite 8 matchup in Amherst on Saturday night. The second-seeded Pythons went on to beat the No. 7 ranked Eagles 51-40.
Pelham led 9-6 after the first quarter and extend its lead to 30-19 at halftime. The boys from Conway outscored their hosts 9-5 in the third period and were able to pull within seven in the fourth quarter but the Pythons put the game away with late free throws.
Nick Houghton-LaClair led the Eagles with 12 points; Ben Dougherty added 10; Daven Bailey, five; Isaiah Mojica and Evan Koroski, four each; Alex Clark, three, and Spencer Ballou, two.
Pelham was led by senior co-captain Jake McGlinchey, who had 25 points, including 18 in the fist half.
Members of the varsity squad include seniors Spencer Ballou, Shane Fay, Nick Houghton-LaClair (captain), Grady Livingston (captain), Isaiah Mojica (captain), Spencer Ogren, Ameer Senor; juniors Alex Clark, Ben Dougherty, Jake Infringer and Evan Koroski; and freshman Daven Bailey.
Thank you to the players,” Coach Loynd posted on Facebook. “We faced the toughest schedule that I can remember our team playing since I've been at KHS, playing 12 of the 13 playoff teams crammed into essentially a six-week season and we still managed to finish as a top eight team in Division II.”
He added: “This team had true grit! This team was so much fun to coach! Proud to be their coach!”
Loynd also thanked the parents and fans.
“Thank you to all the students, parents and community members who supported the Kennett Eagles Boys Basketball team this year,” he wrote. “We never fully appreciate what we have until it is taken away. After a year without our fans in the bleachers, I was thrilled with the energy you provided to our players and coaches.”
Fourteen of the 20 teams in Division II booked punched their tickets to this year’s plays. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s “Tournament Selection Requirement” states “less than or equal to 70 percent of the schools in a division shall qualify for the tournament in all sports.”
In other Elite Eight action, No. 1 Souhegan (18-1) hosted an beat No. 8 Laconia (11-9) 67-40; No. 4 Lebanon (17-3) hosted and beat No. 5 Pembroke (14-6) 64-61; and No. 3 ConVal (17-3) hosted and beat No. 6 Sanborn (14-6) 70-66.
For the first time in several years, there were no first- or second-round upsets. The top four seeds are left playing for this year’s championship.
The state semifinals will make their debut at Oyster River in Durham on Tuesday with games at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. No. 2 Pelham will host No. 3 ConVal in the opening game, while No. 1 Souhegan meets No. 4 Lebanon in the nightcap.
The championship game is scheduled to be held at the University of New Hampshire on Sunday at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.