CONWAY — The winter sports season for Kennett High is scheduled to open on Monday. The Eagles will follow a similar blueprint to the fall in terms of opening play. Actual games and races will not take part until early January provide there is not a steep jump in COVID-19 cases within the district.
KHS Athletics Director Neal Weaver held the annual preseason informational meeting virtually on Monday night for athletes and their parents.
“It's almost like we're back to July, in phasing in winter athletics, much like we phased in athletics this summer,” Superintendent Kevin Richard explained at the Conway School Board meeting on Nov. 30. “So it's starting in small phases, making sure that we put things in place smaller cohorts, sanitation procedures, masking, all those things, and then kind of get to the bigger group practices. And, then potentially games a little later.”
Kennett High Principal Kevin Carpenter talked about the plans.
“The big thing for inside sports, we are looking at masks all the time for all the players (in boys and girls basketball, indoor track and Unified basketball), even during a competition, which would be a shift from what we did this fall when most of those sports (except volleyball) were outside.”
He added: “A lot of communication between schools is going on about this and looking at everything from fans, refs, and there are some districts talking about not transporting to certain towns if they have a set number of (positive COVID-19) cases. That was brought up at (a meeting of) North Country (athletic directors). A lot of metrics are being looked at for everything, but we've got some guidelines in place for the practices to start. We'll continue to move that forward if we feel comfortable bringing back a recommendation for return to play as well, which we hope to continue.”
Carpenter praised the athletes and coaches for being vigilant.
“We haven't seen any transmission from athletics,” he said. “We've had extremely low rates of transmission period when we have had cases. So, we're looking to make sure that everything that we do, keeps that the same.”
Carpenter said there will be increased cleaning between practices with a designated time between teams in the Peter Ames Gymnasium to allow for a thorough cleaning.
Ski teams may have a little easier time as they will be primarily outdoors.
“We will obviously have some protocols at least for the alpine with like the chairlifts and things like that,” said Carpenter. “So a lot of work has been put forward by Neal, Colby (Locke, athletic trainer from Mountain Center Physical Therapy. Gredel (Shaw, middle school athletic coordinator and SAU 9 transportation coordinator) has also done a lot of work. I thank those guys. It's been quite the year for them as we try and safely have athletics and other co-curricular clubs.”
Weaver said a current sports physical (within the past two years) and ImPACT concussion testing are both required before a student may begin practicing. Ninth and eleventh graders, and all other students who have not been tested within the past two years, will contact Colby Locke, the school’s athletic trainer from Mountain Center Physical Therapy, for remote ImPACT concussion baseline test information.
“The Family ID registration button and link to directions, as well as the student activities code, can be accessed on the KHS athletics webpage (khsmwv.com/athletics),” said Weaver. “Online registration must be completed by a parent or guardian. There are two sections where students are expected to electronically sign as well, but the majority of the registration must be filled out and approved by the student’s parent or guardian. Failure to properly register may postpone a student’s eligibility and the ability to participate.
He added: “All students must bring their own water bottle and complete the prescreening Google form prior to practicing.”
Weaver shared a list of coaches and early preseason activities for the Eagles on Friday.
Boys basketball: students wishing to try out for the varsity team should attend practice in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Monday, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. Junior varsity team tryouts will be held on Friday, Dec. 18 at a time still to be determined.
Coach: Jack Loynd. Phone: (603) 356-4343 x4520 or email: j_loynd@sau9.org.
Girls basketball: students wishing to try out for the varsity team should attend practice in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Monday, Dec. 14, at 4 p.m. Junior varsity team tryouts will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, at a time to be determined.
Coach: Larry Meader. Phone: (603) 662-8911 or email: meaderlarry11@gmail.com.
Unified basketball: Practices begin Monday, Jan. 4.
Coach: Emilie Benjamin. Phone (603) 767-1505 or email: e_benjamin@sau9.org.
Anyone with questions about the program can contact Coach Benjamin.
Ice hockey: practices begin Monday, Dec. 14, at the Ham Arena at a time still to be determined.
Coach: Mike Lane. Phone: (603) 662-6641 or email: mike@conwayrec.com.
Indoor track: practices begin Monday, Dec. 14 at the high school after school. Students should be prepared for both inside and outside training — weather permitting.
Coach: Bernie Livingston. Phone: (603) 447-6626 or email: bernliv03818@yahoo.com.
Alpine skiing: practices begin Monday, Dec. 14 at the high school after the school day. Dryland training will be held Monday through Friday until Cranmore Resort opens for the season. Athletes should be prepared to be both inside and outside for the first week of preseason training.
Coach: Laurel Zengilowski. Phone: (603) 986-6644 or email: l_zengilowski@sau9.org.
Ski jumping: practices begin Monday, Dec. 14, at the high school after school. Dryland training will be held Monday through Friday until the snow flies. Athletes should be prepared to be both inside and outside for the first week of preseason training.
Coach: Chip Henry. Phone: (603) 455-9271 or email: chip@linestripe.com.
Nordic skiing: practices begin Monday, Dec. 14 at the high school. Please bring warm, bright-colored clothing for outdoor practices. Headlamps and reflective tape clothing are encouraged.
Coach: Steve Vosburgh. Phone: (603) 387-6438 or email: stvoz@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.