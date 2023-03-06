KHS Hockey - Jack Robinson
Senior Jack Robinson had a terrific playoff game against Pembroke-Campbell on Saturday. He tied the game at 2-2 in the second period with a goal. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONCORD — It’s awful hard to beat a good team three times in a row, but that’s what Pembroke-Campbell (15-4) did to the Kennett High hockey team (9-9-1). The PAC, the No. 3 seed, beat the No. 6 Eagles 4-2 in the Division III quarterfinals at the Everett Arena in Concord on Saturday night.

“It may sound like sour grapes and I don’t mean for it to be, but we’re 0-3 against them this year and I feel like we were the better team in all three games, but we didn’t seem to get a break,” said Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach. “When we made a mistake, they ended up putting it in the back of the net.”

