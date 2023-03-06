CONCORD — It’s awful hard to beat a good team three times in a row, but that’s what Pembroke-Campbell (15-4) did to the Kennett High hockey team (9-9-1). The PAC, the No. 3 seed, beat the No. 6 Eagles 4-2 in the Division III quarterfinals at the Everett Arena in Concord on Saturday night.
“It may sound like sour grapes and I don’t mean for it to be, but we’re 0-3 against them this year and I feel like we were the better team in all three games, but we didn’t seem to get a break,” said Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach. “When we made a mistake, they ended up putting it in the back of the net.”
He added: “It was a disappointing end to the season. It was kind of a microcosm of our year. We’d outplay a team, outshoot a team, but couldn’t outscore them. …I looked up at the scoreboard at one point in the second period and we were outshooting (Pembroke-Campbell) 25-9 but it was a 2-2 game.”
Pembroke-Campbell won both encounters with the Eagles during the season despite being outshot in both games. The PAC beat KHS 2-1 at home on Jan. 11 and won 4-3 in overtime at the Ham Arena on Feb. 11.
The PAC opened the scoring on Saturday night with a power-play goal with 5:53 left in the first period on a goal by junior forward Cam Plumb.
The Eagles battled back and got the equalizer with 50 seconds left in the opening period off a slap shot by junior Robbie Murphy from the left point.
Pembroke-Campbell regained the lead with a second power-play goal of the night when Logan Daigle scored 47 seconds into the second period.
Once again, the boys from Conway battled back and knotted the game midway through the period on a strike from senior Jack Robinson.
“I thought Jack was phenomenal all night,” Lane said. “I believe that was probably the best game of his career. (Fellow seniors) Noah (Keefe) and Sam (Seavey) played great, too. Noah was especially strong on the penalty kill.”
The game remained tied until midway into the third period when the PAC was assessed a five-minute penalty for boarding. Kennett was assessed a two-minute minor penalty, which led to four-on-four play. With 7:09 left, sophomore forward Casey Fuller gave the PAC the lead for good with a shot that found the top right corner of the net.
The Eagles battled in search of another equalizer and came oh-so-close when Keefe’s shot beat goalie Liam Cripps, but clanked off the PAC crossbar and was cleared.
Plumb sealed the win for the PAC with and empty-net goal with 14 seconds left.
Kennett outshot the PAC 29-24. Junior Zach Moore had 21 saves on the night.
Lane had nothing but praise for his seniors — Keefe, Robinson and Seavey — who will graduate in June.
“Sam, Jack and Noah got to live through the COVID years,” he said. “As freshmen, they made it to the championship game (which wasn’t played due to the onset of the pandemic and Kennett was named co-champs with Berlin-Gorham). This was really the first normal year for them. They’ve done a great job with their leadership both on and off the ice. They’re terrific young men.”
He added: “This team did a lot of good things this season from winning the Peter Hall Christmas Tournament and off the ice (fund-raising more than $19,000 for Jen’s Friends and KHS junior Evan Cicero, who is being treated for type B-Cell Lymphoma). The boys played with class and dignity. I’m really happy about the season overall, I just wish we were still playing.”
In other quarterfinal action, No. 4 Hollis-Brookline (12-7) hosted but lost to No. 5 Kingswood (11-6-2) 7-6; No. 2 Berlin-Gorham (16-3, three-time defending champs) hosted and beat No. 7 Sanborn-Epping (7-10-2) 4-3.
No. 1 seed Belmont-Gilford (17-1) received a first-round bye.
The semifinals are scheduled to be held at Plymouth State University on Wednesday, March 8. Belmont-Gilford will face Kingswood at 5:30 p.m. and Berlin-Gorham meets Pembroke-Campbell in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m.
The finals are slated to be played at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester on Saturday, March 11 at a time still yet to be determined.
