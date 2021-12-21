One of the great things about watching sports at Fryeburg Academy is seeing young men and women become leaders. The coaches at the Academy know the value of team leadership and know to instill leadership skills into the athletes. Have you ever had someone to your house and they do things like setting the table for dinner or clearing the table after eating and starting in on the dishes without being asked? That’s leadership! It has nothing to do with high school sports or does it?
High schoolers lead by example or by performance and/or by stepping up at a crucial moment in a game. Pros do it also — that's why we loved Tom Brady and Gronk (Rob Gronkowski). What about David Ortiz or Pedro (Martinez)? For you Yankee fans, it’s Derek Jeter or Aaron Judge.
I have had fun watching Bobby Hallam become a leader. A football and basketball captain, I have seen Bobby step up many times. This year in the football playoffs against Cape Elizabeth, the Capers scored first and it was important for the Raiders to answer before Cape took over the game. How to do that was the question. After a couple of short running plays, quarterback Gunnar Saunders sent Bobby up the seam for a long pass attempt. Bobby was well-covered but came down with the ball. The ball would be spotted on the Cape Elizabeth 5-yard line for a 70-yard reception.
On the next play, Gunnar went right back to Bobby in the left side back corner of the end zone, and Cape Elizabeth had its answer. It was still anyone’s ballgame. Now that’s leadership!
Bobby is the captain of the basketball team. In the opening game, this season, Gunnar was carrying the load (20 points), but he needed some help. Bobby stepped up by scoring eight of his own.
I learned from Coach Daniel Thomas through e-mail that Bobby also had a big game rebounding. At an average height, Bobby has to use intelligence and effort to be effective on the boards. The Raiders fell short on the final score, but they are optimistic about the season. Bobby helping out on the boards reminds me of the guest who does the dishes without being asked. They just know it has to be done, so they step up. That’s leadership.
Enjoy the season fans, and enjoy watching our youth become leaders.
