CONWAY — The Kennett High cross-country team has gotten creative with a slow start to winter and not much help from Mother Nature.
Coach Steve Vosburgh and his troops have been making the most of the white stuff wherever they can find it. For a week, the Eagles broke out their rock skis and traversed on smatterings of snow and mostly ice on the new Conway Rec Path trails at the high school. Skate skiing was not an option then, but the fresh six inches of powder on Saturday was a welcome sight.
The hometown flock held its first practice in North Conway’s Whitaker Woods on Monday. The Eagles skate skied for the first time, and there were more than a few smiling faces at practice.
Vosburgh and Assistant Coaches Scott Lajoie and Peter Donohoe have one of their smallest teams in several years. There are just 12 skiers out for the team — 10 girls and a record-low two boys.
Girls on the team include seniors Maya Gove, Jordan Meir and Grace Perley; juniors Leah Alkalay, Joce Anzaldi, Carli Krebs, Mara Taylor and Cora Treiss; no sophomore; and freshmen Zoe Groves and Piper Lopashanski.
Sophomores Gabriel Freeman and Micah White are the lone boys out for cross-country skiing this winter.
This will mark the first time the KHS boys will fail to post an overall team score at the State Meet (four skiers are needed).
Last March, after winning the previous six state championships, the Kennett girls came up just short in its bid for a seventh straight at Great Glen Trails. The girls from Hanover clicked at the right time and were able to secure their first championship since 2015.
The Marauders won both the classic and freestyle races, which were combined into a pursuit race, scoring 756.5 points overall to 731.5 for Kennett.
The Kennett boys finished fourth overall being Hanover, which successfully repeated as champions for the second year in a row, and Bow was second with Keene rounding out the top 3 in third.
The Eagles lost Sam Alkalay, Theo Castonguay and Dominick Perry to graduation last June along with Lia Anzaldi, Shannon Derby, Kathryn Hawkes and Dylan Derby for the girls
The Kennett boys won seven consecutive state championships until the streak was snapped in 2019. Since then, numbers have been on a decline for the team.
The middle school pipeline of skiers has been drying up for the past seven years. In 2014, Josiah Bartlett Elementary School had 25 boys and girls out for the sport. JBES won the state middle school championship that year. This year, Josiah Bartlett has less than a handful of cross-country skiers.
There were 21 girls out for the high school team in 2018 and just 10 boys, including no freshmen.
“It was a shock that we had no freshmen boys come out,” Vosburgh said in December of 2018. “It looks like there is going to be a bit of a gap. As I look at the middle school (Kennett and Josiah Bartlett Elementary School), the teams are getting smaller each time. Hanna Lucy is coaching both teams and she only has a total of seven athletes.”
Kennett has nine regular-season meets on its schedule, which is slated to open on Jan. 8 when Inter-Lakes hosts a meet at the Sandwich Fairgrounds at 3 p.m.
The Division I State Championships are scheduled to be held at Great Glen Trails atop of Pinkham Notch on March 8 at 10 a.m.
This year’s Meet of Champions, which brings together the top 10 skiers in classical and skate skiing from the divisions, is scheduled for March 15 at Proctor Ski Area at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.