MWV Cal Ripken U12 baseball team readies for states

The MWV Cal Ripken U12 baseball team is scheduled to open play in the double-elimination state tournament against Belmont on Thursday in Franklin. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — The MWV Cal Ripken U12 baseball team is scheduled to begin its quest for a state title this Thursday when it opens play in the 12U-60 (foot bases) State Championships in Franklin.

MWV is one of six teams that will be vying for the crow in the double-elimination tournament. Also in the field are Belmont, Claremont, Farmington, Great North Woods and Hinsdale.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.