CONCORD — Kennett High junior Robbie Murphy has been named to Division III All-State, First-Team as a defenseman in ice hockey. Selected by the Division III head coaches, All-State selections were released last Thursday. Eighteen boys were recognized — six on First Team, six on Second Team and six received Honorable Mention.

“Certainly as a junior to be on the First-Team is quite an honor,” Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach, said, Monday. “Robbie is very deserving. His 32 points led our team, which is tough to do from the blue line.”

