Kennett High junior Robbie Murphy, seen here against rivals Berlin-Gorham on Dec. 14, has been named to Division III All-State, First-Team as a defenseman in ice hockey. Murphy led the Eagles in scoring this season with 32 points. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO
Sam Seavey (left) and Jack Robinson represented Kennett High in the annual New Hampshire Division III Senior Game in Exeter on Sunday. Both netted goals to help Team Red to a 6-5 win. (JEN ROBINSON PHOTO)
Kennett freshmen Brady Parsons (right) and Aiden Lane finished first and second in the state this winter for U14s in points scored while playing for the Mount Washington Valley Hockey Association’s bantam team. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Kennett High junior Robbie Murphy, seen here against rivals Berlin-Gorham on Dec. 14, has been named to Division III All-State, First-Team as a defenseman in ice hockey. Murphy led the Eagles in scoring this season with 32 points. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO
Sam Seavey (left) and Jack Robinson represented Kennett High in the annual New Hampshire Division III Senior Game in Exeter on Sunday. Both netted goals to help Team Red to a 6-5 win. (JEN ROBINSON PHOTO)
Kennett freshmen Brady Parsons (right) and Aiden Lane finished first and second in the state this winter for U14s in points scored while playing for the Mount Washington Valley Hockey Association’s bantam team. (COURTESY PHOTO)
The Mount Washington Valley Hockey Association’s U14 team won the championship at the Maine March Showdown two weeks ago, going 5-0 on route to the title. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONCORD — Kennett High junior Robbie Murphy has been named to Division III All-State, First-Team as a defenseman in ice hockey. Selected by the Division III head coaches, All-State selections were released last Thursday. Eighteen boys were recognized — six on First Team, six on Second Team and six received Honorable Mention.
“Certainly as a junior to be on the First-Team is quite an honor,” Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach, said, Monday. “Robbie is very deserving. His 32 points led our team, which is tough to do from the blue line.”
Also chosen for All-State, First-Team, were senior Will Danais, a forward for Kingswood; sophomore Evan Guerin, a forward for Belmont-Gilford; senior Zach Spicuzza, a forward for Laconia-Winnisquam-IL; senior Owen Guerin, a defenseman for Belmont-Gilford; and junior Liam Cripps, a goalie for Pembroke-Campbell.
Earning Second-Team honors were junior Cameron Plumb, a forward for Pembroke-Campbell; senior Jesse Gertz, a forward for Hollis Brookline-Derryfield; senior Brody Duquette, a forward for Berlin-Gorham; senior Shaw Swinerton, a defenseman for Kingswood; senior Jack Lager, a defenseman for Hollis Brookline-Derryfield; and junior Kolin Melanson, a goalie for Berlin-Gorham.
Receiving Honorable Mention accolades were junior Luke Sabatini, a forward for Sanborn-Epping; junior Michael Cote, a forward for Berlin-Gorham; freshman Kip Hedquist, a forward for John Stark-Hopkinton-Hillsorough-Deerig; senior Andrew Dannehy, a defenseman for Lebanon-Stevens-Mt. Royal; junior Aidan Mckenzie, a defenseman for Belmont-Gilford; and senior Carson McGreevy, a goalie for Belmont-Gilford.
Owen Guerin (Belmont-Gilford’s Owen Guerin was named the Division III Player of the Year, while Berlin-Gorham’s Mike Poulin was selected by his peers as the DIII Coach of the Year.
In other Kennett Hockey news, Sam Seavey and Jack Robinson played in the annual New Hampshire Division III Senior Game in Exeter on Sunday. They helped Team Red to a 6-5 victory.
“Jack and Sam represented us really well,” said Lane. “Jack had a goal and an assist, while Sam had a goal and two assists. This was a nice way for them to finish up their high school careers.”
Kennett freshmen Brady Parsons and Aiden Lane finished first and second in the state this winter for U14s in points scored while playing for the Mount Washington Valley Hockey Association’s bantam team.
“Both had very good seasons,” said Lane.
Parsons had 27 goals and 15 assists for 42 points in 18 games while Lane had 24 goals, 17 assists and 41 points in 18 games.
In addition, their 14U team won the championship at the Maine March Showdown two weeks ago, going 5-0 on route to the title.
Members of the team are Parsons, Lane, Owen Dumas, Blake Royer, Owen ZIpf, Ryan Dziedzic, Cooper Coleman, Grif Howland, Liam Kennett, Carlin Galligan, Blake Royer, Tucker Laughland and Tyler Coleman. Coaches are Dillon Smith, Darron Laughland, Connor Tofflemoyer, Brady Shaw and Michael Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.