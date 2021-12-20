CONWAY — The Kennett High hockey team got a look at the iron of Division III when the Eagles traveled north through Pinkham Notch to Notre Dame Arena last Wednesday for the season-opener against Berlin, the two-time defending state champs.
The Mountaineers, who return a ton of talent except for Division III Player of the Year Tyler Rousseau (who graduated), lit the lamps seven times in the first two periods to top the boys from Conway 7-1.
“I think it was a little eye-opening,” said Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach. “We got a chance to see what the best looks like. We’ll go back to the drawing board and look to improve every day.
He added: “It was a good test on opening night, I wouldn’t say we passed it. Still, it was nice to be back on the ice. It’s always a great atmosphere in their barn. Credit to (Coach) Mike Poulin and his team. They’re the team to beat.”
Kennett was scheduled to travel to Nashua to play Hollis-Brookline (1-0) on Saturday, but the game was postponed due to the snowstorm. A makeup date has not yet been set.
At Berlin, it was the debut for Kennett’s 15 freshmen, who came ready to play.
“The boys weren’t in awe,” Lane said. “We know what we need to work on. We’ve got to get better and faster in our decision-making. This will only be a negative if we don’t learn from it. The one thing about this group that we really like is they have a thirst to learn and want to improve.”
Members of this year’s team include senior Colby Olivier; juniors Noah Keefe, Jack Robinson and Sam Seavey; sophomores James Dumas, Killian MacPherson, Zach Moore and Robbie Murphy; and freshmen Danya Clifford, Noah Deyak, Cam Fusco, Spencer Glackin, Sawyer Hussey, Patrick Laughland, Nolan Proulx, Gabe Shaw, Austin Silvia, David Silvia, Tanner Smith, Devan Tate, Richie Vargus, Connor Wiggin and Greyson Witchley.
The Mountaineers took the lead 2:17 into the first period on a goal from the slot by Carter Poulin, who Lane considers “a definite” player of the year candidate.
“We settled down after that and did some good things,” said Lane.
Berlin doubled its lead with 6:46 left in the first period.
Kennett went on the power-play late in the first frame and carried the man advantage into the second period but was unable to capitalize on the opportunity,
Poulin struck for back-to-back goals 13 seconds apart to complete his hat trick with 11:53 and 11:40 to play in the second period.
Seavey tallied Kennett’s lone goal in the second period when he beat the Berlin net-minder to his blocker side.
The Mountaineers scored three power-play goals in the period and led 7-1 going into the third period.
“They’re a really good team,” Lane said. “They know how to play the game up there. They’re tenacious, smart and want to get you playing the game quicker than you’re comfortable at.”
Lane said Murphy was solid on the blue line and praised the play of Hussey and Silvia who played every other shift on defense.
“Every freshman in the lineup that skated saw significant minutes,” Lane said. “We’ll learn from this. We’ll get better.”
Kennett’s home-opener is scheduled for this Wednesday against Laconia-Winnisquam-Interlakes (1-7) at 6:30 p.m.
L-W-I dropped its opener, falling 7-1 at home at Laconia Ice Arena against Belmont-Gilford (1-0) last Wednesday.
This season, with the COVID pandemic still here, the team will be following certain protocols. Masks are not required when on the ice but are for coaches and players on the bench. Each player is allowed four family members to attend games, but they must be masked at all times in Ham Arena.
Wednesday’s game will be the last before the holiday break. Kennett will again host the annual Peter Hall Christmas Tournament Dec. 26-28.
