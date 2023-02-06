CONWAY — “One of the days, we’ll get them at their place,” Michael Lane, coach of the Kennett High boys’ hockey team after seeing Berlin-Gorham rally from a two-goal second-period deficit to beat the Eagles 3-2 at historic Notre Dame Arena last Wednesday night.
The Eagles closed out rivalry week on the road at the Pop Whalen Arena in Wolfeboro on Saturday, skating to a 4-4 overtime tie against Kingswood.
The recent results move Kennett to 6-5-1 on the season in Division III play. KHS currently sits sixth in the league standings with six games left on the schedule.
Berlin-Gorham (9-3), the reigning three-time defending champs, earned bragging rights and a regular-season sweep over Kennett with the win. The Mountaineers beat the Eagles 2-0 in Conway on Dec. 14.
In round two, the contest was penalty-plagued in the first period.
“Mike (Poulin, head coach of the Mountaineers) joked after the game that there were more penalties called in the first period than our last five games combined,” Lane said. “It was an odd game, there just wasn’t much flow to it.”
Kennett had the better of the chances in the first period and took the lead on a Noah Deyak goal from David Silvia and Cam Fusco.
The Eagles doubled their advantage in the second period with Gabe Shaw lighting the lamp from Nolan Proulx.
“I think the first half of the game we controlled things and played the way we wanted to,” Lane said. “After we scored the second goal, (Berlin-Gorham) came with a lot of pressure as they always do. Unfortunately, we committed a couple of bad turnovers and that capitalized on them.”
B-G captain Brody Duquette intercepted the puck in the offensive zone and made no mistake to cut the Kennett lead to 2-1.
Less than three minutes later, Landyn Croteau forced a turnover and netted the equalizer, sending the contest deadlocked at 2-2 into the third period.
With 11:32 to play in the third frame, the Mountaineers cleanly won a face-off draw and got the puck back to Keija Morton, who one-time a shot past a screened Kennett goalie Zach Moore for what proved to be the game-winner.
“We didn’t have time to get out to the point and it was all she wrote after that,” said Lane. “We’ve got to shore up some things defensively.”
The Eagles did threaten late, but B-G goalie Kolin Melanson good tall in the net to get the win.
On Saturday, the Eagles packed hand warmers, extra gloves and Long Johns for the trek to Pop Whalen, which historically had been among the coldest barns in the Granite State.
“We were surprised, it was actually warmer than the Ham,” Lane said, laughing. “The renovations definitely helped.”
Kingswood (7-4-2), which moved from Division II to III this winter, took the lead on a goal from freshman forward James Rogers, but Kennett responded quickly with James Robinson finding the back of the net from Sam Seavey.
The Knights regained the lead midway through the first period with junior Ethan Mosher finishing off a two-on-none break, but 2 minutes later, Robinson turned provider setting up Seavey who knotted the game at 2-2.
In the second period, the Eagles took advantage of that momentum to take a 4-2 lead. Fusco banged home a rebound of a Sawyer Hussey shot to give KHS its first lead of the night.
Deyak stretched the advantage to 4-2 on a fine individual effort with David Silvia picking up the assist.
The Knights were able to capitalize on two Kennett turnovers 90 seconds apart to tie the game with goals from senior William Danais and Mosher netted his second.
The game stayed deadlocked through the third period and eight-minute overtime session.
“We created some good chances, but just couldn’t finish,” Lane said.
The Eagles will look to get back on the winning track Wednesday when they are scheduled to play hosts to top-ranked and undefeated Belmont-Gilford (13-0) at the Ham Arena at 6 p.m.
The Bulldogs beat KHS 3-2 in overtime at the Merrill Fay Arena in Laconia on Dec. 21.
Kennett is slated to wrap up the week on Saturday when it hosts Pembroke-Campbell (8-3) at 6 p.m.
The boys from Conway didn’t have much puck luck in the first encounter on Jan. 11, despite outshooting their hosts 31-20 they came up short, falling 2-1. The game was knotted at 1-1 into the third period when junior forward Cameron Plumb put the PAC in front for good, scoring on a breakaway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.