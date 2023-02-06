01-28-23 KHS Hockey Fights Cancer laughland goal celly
Buy Now

Sophomore Patrick Laughland celebrates after scoring the Eagles' first goal of the night at the Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer game, which raised money for Kennett sophomore Evan Cicero and Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation, on Jan. 28 at the Ham Arena in Conway. The Eagles beat Lebanon 4-1. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — “One of the days, we’ll get them at their place,” Michael Lane, coach of the Kennett High boys’ hockey team after seeing Berlin-Gorham rally from a two-goal second-period deficit to beat the Eagles 3-2 at historic Notre Dame Arena last Wednesday night.

The Eagles closed out rivalry week on the road at the Pop Whalen Arena in Wolfeboro on Saturday, skating to a 4-4 overtime tie against Kingswood.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.