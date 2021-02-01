By Steve Enman
BERLIN — The longstanding, very competitive rivalry between the Berlin-Gorham and Kennett boys’ hockey teams continued Saturday night at the Notre Dame Arena where the Mountaineers managed to hold on to a hard-fought 3-2 win. It the first match-up between the two schools since being named co-champions last March when the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The contest had all the intensity of a playoff contest as both teams came ready to play. For Kennett, the game was its first in two weeks after the Eagles had been in quarantine due to the virus.
“It was great to be back on the ice, and any time these kids can put on the sweater and play is a good thing in my book,” said Michael Lane, Eagles head coach. “We’ve got a ton of respect for Coach (Mike) Poulin and his program. I like to think we bring out the best in each other. This was another good game in the rivalry.”
Lane said Saturday’s game was “a bit of a trial by fire” for some of his younger skaters, who were playing in just their second varsity high school game and it was in famed Notre Dame Arena against a storied program like Berlin.
“We only dressed 10 skaters and two goalies,” he said. “I’m really pleased with how the team responded. We still have a lot of work to be the team I think we can be but this was a good first step.”
Berlin-Gorham scored first at 4:12 of the first period when Jamison Levesque got the puck to Tyler Rousseau, who took a shot that was saved by Kennett goalie Bryson Wrobleski but the rebound went right on to the stick of freshman Cam Pake, who had a wide-open net on the right side and deposited it there for his first varsity goal, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead.
The Mountaineers held a 12-4 shots-on-goal advantage early, but Kennett gained some momentum and narrowed it to 14-9 after that initial period. Both teams had power plays, including the Mountaineers near the end of that period and for 1:43 of the second period with no goals to show.
Kennett stepped things up and not only did an excellent job of killing that penalty to open up period 2 but carried the play. That continued until 22 seconds after the penalty expired, when at 2:05, freshman Robbie Murphy, who was making his “highly anticipated and very delayed” debut for the Eagles, opened his high school scoring account with an unassisted goal to tie things up at 1-1.
B-G came out of their lull shortly after. At 3:23, Ben Estrella put on a skating clinic by streaking down the right side, drawing the defense to him, stopping on a dime and sending a perfect cross-ice pass to Brayden Riendeau, who tucked the puck into the net to give his team a 2-1 lead.
Both teams again had power-play opportunities, with nothing to show for it, with Kennett's extended 1:18 into the third period. B-G was able to produce a great specialty team penalty kill, holding the Eagles to no shots on goal.
With B-G up 2-1, it was back and forth action throughout the remainder of the game, with both teams have excellent scoring chances, thwarted by B-G goalie Anthony Pizzuto and Kennett's Wrobleski.
“Bryson was outstanding,” Lane said. “He’s had a lot of really great games in Notre Dame Arena and this was another one. He was the best player in the building on Saturday night.”
Finally, at 13:01 (1:59 remaining), Estrella duplicated his set up earlier, but this time the recipient of the pass was another freshman, Jamison Walsh, who scored what proved to be the winning goal. That was because 13 seconds later (13:14), Kennett’s Murphy, with help from Colby Hall, scored to tighten things up considerably at 3-2.
An icing call on B-G with the Eagles pulling their goalie set up a face-off in the Mountaineer's end, which Coach Mike Poulin was not happy with. At the 14:28.8, mark there was a mad scramble in front of the net with a shot resulting that somehow Pizzuto managed to find and save. Finally, B-G was able to control the puck, waste a bit of time and secure the win.
The Mountaineers, now at 3-0, managed 41 shots on Wrobleski (38 saves) and Pizzuto was credited with 17 saves, with both of them making some spectacular moves to prevent scores.
Coach Poulin felt it "was a tough matchup as usual, and I was pleased to see Pake and Walsh get their first varsity goals, but I wasn't happy that we didn't finish the game better."
Lane praised the play of Colby Olivier on the blue line as Kennett skated just three defensemen all night, along with Noah Keefe, who centered the Eagle’s second line.
Kennett is scheduled back in action on Wednesday with a trip to Wolfeboro’s Pop Whalen Arena to play Kingswood at 7 p.m.
The Eagles are slated to host the Knights for a return engagement at Ham Arena on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
Sports Editor Lloyd Jones contributed to this story.
