FRYEBURG — Senior Will Galligan is one of five Raiders to play three sports all four of his high school years at Fryeburg Academy.
Athletic Director Sue Thurston says: “Will was always the smallest and played with the edge to prove he belonged. Now, he has used that inner determination to stand out. He plays hard and he plays with an edge. He hates to get beat!”
Hometown: Fryeburg, Maine.
Year in school: Senior.
Family: Dad and Mom — Terry & Sheryl. Brother, Owen and sister, Carlin.
Sports you play: “Soccer, hockey and lacrosse.”
How long have you played each: “Soccer and hockey since kindergarten. Lacrosse since third grade.”
Why did you choose these sport: “I love to compete as part of a team.”
What do you enjoy most about these sport: “Team environment and working hard to improve.”
How has competing in sports changed you as a person (give an example): “It’s instilled in me the importance of work-ethic. I know that I have to grind and work really hard to achieve my goals.”
During this period of COVID-19, what has been the most difficult adjustment (and why)? How has it impacted you: “Not knowing what tomorrow is going to bring.”
What is your favorite sports memory: “Making Class A playoffs last year in hockey for the first time as a varsity program and being named captain of our soccer team this year.”
What is your most disappointing sports memory: “Losing in the State semifinals in lacrosse my freshmen year.”
How has sports prepared you for your future (be it a career path or approach to life): “It has taught me how to work in a group with all sorts of different personalities.”
Name a coach who has made a difference in your life and in what way: “HB (Bob Hodgman-Burns) — he taught me how to stay disciplined and focused while at the same time it is OK to have fun while playing.”
What are your future goals: “I have enlisted in the National Guard and hope to attend college next fall and play hockey.”
What are your pre-game rituals: “Stretch, listen to hype rap, eat half a bag of gummy worms and have a pre-game energy drink.”
Favorite food: “Bacon cheeseburger with fries.”
Favorite movie: “‘Miracle.’”
Favorite senior athlete: “Bryce Micklon.”
Favorite TV show: “‘Outer Banks.’”
Favorite subject: “Math.”
Favorite athlete: “Zdeno Chara.”
Favorite sports team: “Bruins and Patriots.”
Advice for future Raiders: “Never take a game for granted. Play each game like it is your last because you never know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.