Bobby Graustein is a three-sport standout at Kennett High School, but he’s also much more than that. He’s viewed as the consummate teammate by his fellow Eagles in football, alpine racing and lacrosse. Bobby has lettered in all there sports since arriving at KHS as a freshman. He has earned All-State honors in football the past three years.
Bobby also has a passion for education and his community. Hoping to one day become a school teacher, Bobby is a favorite of the youngsters in the Little Eagles Preschool at Kennett.
At a young age, Bobby recognized the importance of giving back and has done so each year when he participates in the Run to Home Base, an “organization is dedicated to healing the invisible wounds for veterans of all eras, service members, military families and families of the fallen through world-class clinical care, wellness, education and research.” He ranked third this year in individual fundraisers, raising $5,700, while running a virtual 5K in Whitaker Woods in September.
Age: 18
Family: Mom, Bethanne; Dad, Steve; and sister, Liza.
Hometown: North Conway.
Grade: Senior.
Sports you play at KHS: “Football, lacrosse, and alpine ski racing.”
How long have you been playing: “I’ve played football since second grade, Skied since I was 4 years old and started racing when I was in third grade. I began playing lacrosse in first grade.
What has been your favorite high school sports moment: “My favorite moment was when the football team beat Plymouth my junior year.”
How has COVID-19 impacted you: “Sports are one of my favorite things and it's been hard not having them fully normal.”
What's your goal for the future: “My goals for the future are to graduate from college and become a successful teacher; continuing to mentor as many children as I can in the classroom and athletically.
Pre-game rituals: “Separating myself and playing a game on my phone.”
Favorite senior athlete and why you selected him/her: “Ethan Baillargeon — he just never quit and works his heart out at every practice.”
Favorite food: “Oreos.”
Favorite movies: “‘Star Wars,’”
Favorite television show: “‘The Mandalorian.’”
Favorite athlete: “Chase Winovich.”
Favorite sports team: “Patriots.”
Favorite subject: “Math.”
Advice for future Eagles: “Always put your best foot forward and try your best.”
Future plans: “My plans are to take a PG year at Bridgton Academy to have an extra year before college. Attend college for teacher education, play football and possibly lacrosse.
If you could meet any person in the world who would you like to meet? “If I could meet anyone I would like to meet my grandfather, Robert Stewart Graustein.”
