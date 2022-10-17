AUGUSTA, Maine — The board of directors of the Maine Running Hall of Fame on Oct. 7 named nine individuals, including Fryeburg Academy’s indoor and outdoor track coach Kevin McDonald, who have made significant contributions to the sport of running in the Pine Tree State. Also being honored will be the Maine Marathon with its legacy race, the Casco Bay Marathon. The individuals and the Maine Marathon are scheduled to be recognized at the Maine Running Hall of Fame at its 21st induction ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Governor’s Hill Mansion in Augusta, Maine.

“I’m very honored,” McDonald said by phone Thursday. “Nov. 13 should be a great day. I guess they’re planning on 180 people attending.”

