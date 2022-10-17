Fryeburg Academy’s indoor and outdoor track coach Kevin McDonald (back row, middle) was a member of three consecutive Massachusetts' state championship teams in cross-country at Lawrence High School. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Fryeburg Academy’s indoor and outdoor track coach Kevin McDonald will be inducted into the Maine Running Hall of Fame on Nov. 13. (JULIAN ZHU PHOTO)
Kevin McDonald, seen here running cross-country for Lawrence High School, will be inducted into the Maine Running Hall of Fame on Nov. 13. (COURTESY PHOTO)
AUGUSTA, Maine — The board of directors of the Maine Running Hall of Fame on Oct. 7 named nine individuals, including Fryeburg Academy’s indoor and outdoor track coach Kevin McDonald, who have made significant contributions to the sport of running in the Pine Tree State. Also being honored will be the Maine Marathon with its legacy race, the Casco Bay Marathon. The individuals and the Maine Marathon are scheduled to be recognized at the Maine Running Hall of Fame at its 21st induction ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 13 at the Governor’s Hill Mansion in Augusta, Maine.
“I’m very honored,” McDonald said by phone Thursday. “Nov. 13 should be a great day. I guess they’re planning on 180 people attending.”
McDonald received word of his selection in a (letter) from Don Harden, head of the Maine Running Hall of Fame. “He sent me the notification and asked me for photos and a brief bio,” said McDonald.
The MRHOF induction cycle occurs every two years coincident with an induction ceremony and had been slated to be held in 2020, but was pushed back two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Joining McDonald in the 21st class to be enshrined are Kelly Bennett Brown, Ralph Fletcher, Gladys Ganiel O’Neill, Louis Luchin, Glendon Rand, Andy Spaulding and Maureen Sprou.
McDonald, who started running at age 13, ran high school cross-country as well as winter and spring track and field for Lawrence High School in Falmouth, Mass., under legendary Coach Jim Kalperis. He was part of nine state championship teams, winning titles in all three sports from his sophomore to senior year with the Clippers.
While McDonald excelled in the mile and 2-mile on the track, he says running cross-country was his favorite sport.
Just two weeks ago, McDonald and a host of his former teammates got together with Coach Kalperis, now 93, and reminisced.
“We had the event catered for 30 former team members,” McDonald said. “It was such a good time, and our athletic director, who is also 93, and my coach drove themselves to the gathering.”
He added: “My junior year we won states (in cross-country) and I was the only underclassman on the team. The (Boston) Globe wrote Falmouth won’t win it again because they only have one returnee. Well, I recruited people to come out for the team, and we won it my senior year.”
McDonald will be inducted by former Lawrence High teammate Mark Buquey.
McDonald went on to run for Springfield College (Class of 1972).
He is a lifetime competitive racer and has been consistently a top 10 finisher at the Bridgton Four on the Fourth race. He is a longtime cross-country and track coach for Fryeburg Academy and for Lake Region Middle School.
“I think I always knew one day I’d be a coach,” McDonald said. “I think that’s because my coach meant so much to me. He respected us as people and I think I just wanted to pay that forward.”
McDonald has co-directed the Lovell 4.5-mile road race and served as a Director for Team Dirigo at the USATF Cross-Country Nationals.
