CONWAY — Only one team finishes its season on a winning note, and sadly that won’t be the Kennett High baseball team. The Eagles fell in the opening round of the Division II playoffs, losing 2-0 on the road to Plymouth on May 31.
Still, the year is being viewed as a success for the hometown flock largely because unlike in 2020, there was a season this spring.
“For a while, I didn’t know if we would have one,” said Josh McAllister, Eagles’ head coach on Friday. “When we went into quarantine the first week (before the season-opener), I really thought it might not happen again. I think we’re all grateful we got in the season.”
He added: “Except for one team, the champions, everyone else’s season ends on a negative note. We were able to play 12 games with a playoff game — that’s 12 more games than last year. These guys were perfect role models throughout the season. This group just ended up on the wrong side of a really good baseball game.”
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tournament format with baseball this spring due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and out of the division.
Teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There were five teams in the Region 2 cluster. Kennett along with Plymouth, Merrimack Valley, Kingswood and Laconia were placed in Region 2. All five schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams.
As luck would have it, Kennett drew the No. 5 seed and had to travel to Plymouth (5-3) on May 31 to play the Bobcats, the No. 4 seeds.
Plymouth advanced to play at No. 1 Merrimack Valley (4-6) last Thursday in Concord and left two with a 3-1 win.
In the other half of the Region 2 bracket, Kingswood (10-1), the No. 2 seed, hosted and beat No. 3 Laconia (4-2) 5-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Kingswood hosted and beat Plymouth 8-6 to advance to the Final Four.
In the Division 2 semifinals, Kingswood is scheduled to host St. Thomas, while Souhegan will host John Stark. The games are slated for 3:30 and 4 p.m., respectively, on Wednesday.
The finals are scheduled to be held on Saturday at Holman Stadium in Nashua at 2 p.m.
Kennett was a hit away twice from breaking things open at Plymouth. The Eagles got two runners on in both the first and third innings but the Bobcats, led by a complete game pitching effort by Andrew Baxter, were able to get out of the jams. Sam Seavey and Brady King had base hits in the opening inning but left on base.
“We had a couple of chances,” said McAllister. “It was just a well-played game. Baxter was excellent for them and Parker (Coleman) was just as good for us. Pitching dominated. After 50 minutes we were already into the fifth inning.”
Plymouth took the lead for good in the fifth inning on a two-out run-scoring single to right field.
The Bobcats added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth with a run on a wild pitch.
Baxter, who struck out 10 and scattered five hits, retired 11 Eagles in a row to close out the win for Plymouth but he got a couple of web gems from centerfielder Jack Crowley, who robbed Brady Robitaille of extra bases in the sixth inning with a diving catch and then made another diving stab to snare a Sean Reginer shot into the gap.
Coleman struck out seven and scattered six hits in the contest. Noah Barrows came one in relief in the sixth inning and struck out two of the three hitters he faced.
Kennett loses six seniors — Sean Reginer, Noah Barrows, Riley Gavett, Harrison Keeler, Brady King and Parker Coleman — to graduation this Sunday.
"I’ve had a lot of good groups over the last seven years,” McAllister said, “but this group ranks right up there. Their remained completely positive throughout everything we went through. They embraced everyone on the team and showed them what it means to be part of Kennett baseball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.