FA boys hoops - Camden Johnson drive

Fryeburg Academy senior Camden Johnson drives past a Lake Region defender earlier this season. Johnson had six points in the quarterfinal loss to Marshwood on Saturday at the Portland Expo. (KEVIN MURPHY PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end in a 51-35 loss to Marshwood in the quarterfinal of the Class A South playoffs at the Portland Exposition Building on Saturday evening.

The Raiders, the No. 6 seeds, end their season at 9-10.

