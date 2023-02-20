Fryeburg Academy senior Camden Johnson drives past a Lake Region defender earlier this season. Johnson had six points in the quarterfinal loss to Marshwood on Saturday at the Portland Expo. (KEVIN MURPHY PHOTO)
FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ basketball team saw its season come to an end in a 51-35 loss to Marshwood in the quarterfinal of the Class A South playoffs at the Portland Exposition Building on Saturday evening.
The Raiders, the No. 6 seeds, end their season at 9-10.
The No. 3 seeded Hawks (14-4) advance to the semifinals to meet No. 2 Gray-New Gloucester (16-3) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Expo.
The Patriots beat No. 7 Kennebunk (9-10) 55-51 at the Expo on Saturday night
The boys from South Berwick, Maine, outscored Fryeburg 32-18 in the second half to break open what had been a tight contest for the first two quarters of play. Marshwood, which outscored FA by a point in both the first (8-7) and second quarters (11-10) to lead 19-17 at the intermission, went on a 15-7 run to open the third frame and finished the game on a 17-11 run to secure the victory.
Once in the state tournament, anything can happen, especially for a well-coached and multi-talented unit like Fryeburg, which was led by second-year coach Daniel Thomas. The Raiders were the one team at the Expo that no one wanted to play.
Unfortunately, FA had an offensive power outage in the second half against Marshwood and was bounced out of the tourney.
When you look back over the season there were many high moments for this ball club starting with their opening night victory over the Greely Rangers and continuing with overtime victories over York, 61-59 on Jan. 27 and a 66-51 home victory over Cape Elizabeth the next day to extend its win streak to six in a row.
The defining moment of this season may have been a state record eight overtime loss to Greely 117-115 late in the season on Jan. 31. The boys just never seemed to play to the high level they are capable after that night in Cumberland, Maine.
On Saturday, Lorenzo Cantana was the high scorer for the Raiders with 13. Gunnar Saunders tallied seven; Camden Johnson, six; Joao Teixeira Orlando, six; and Bryce Richardson, three.
Fryeburg will lose seniors Geri Daiu, Camden Johnson, Bryce Richardson, Matteo Sbuell and Joao Teixeira Orlando to graduation in May.
Looking forward, the Raiders will be led once again next year by “The General” Gunnar Saunders who returns to the Wadsworth Arena for his senior season. With the development of younger players like Jordan Dutton and Idan Oz, the Raiders will more than likely be playing at the Expo again next year in February.
Thank You Coach Thomas and team for all your efforts this season. You all were very easy to cheer for this past season.
