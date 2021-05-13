FRYEBURG — The Fryeburg Academy boys’ and girls’ track teams were on the road in Poland, Maine, on Saturday. FA senior Armel Maloji had a sensational day, winning both the 100 and 200 meters along with taking first in the triple jump and held the Raiders to second in the 4X100-meter relay.
“Armel Maloji had a day to remember,” said Coach Kevin McDonald. “Armel won the 100-meter dash, won the 200-meter dash and ran the anchor leg on the 4x100-meter relay team that finished second by a hair, and won the triple jump.
He added: “Armel has met the State Meet standard in his three individual events and the 4x100 relay ranks fifth in the State Class B. Whew, what a day he had. Not only is Armel an incredible athlete, but he is also a fine young man. He will be attending Springfield College next fall — a place I am very familiar with having spent four years there last century.”
Not only was McDonald impressed with Maloji’s performance on the oval, but he also enjoys having the talented senior on his team.
“You could not find a better young man,” he said.
In the four-team meet, the Raiders squared off against rivals Lake Region Sacopee Valley and hosts Poland.
“We were missing 8 seniors due to Project Graduation but still had an awesome meet,” said McDonald. “The boys and girls both finished in second place. Girls to Lake Region, which had a huge meet, and the boys to Poland. Poland was missing a lot of athletes due to COVID-19 but still managed to score 86 points. We scored 82 points.”
For the boys, in the 100-meter dash: Maljoi won the race in 11.71 seconds; Jacob Adams was fifth, 12.53; Jojo Jensen was sixth, 12.77; Riccardo DeMaria, eighth, 12.87; Makya Brown, with, 12.93and Marces Barrienvevo, 13th, 13.71.
200 meters: Armel Maloji won the race in 24.12; Adams, fourth, 25.56; Makya Brown, Barrinvevo, ninth, 28.03; and Andrew Irwin, 10th, 28.45.
400 meters: Jensen, second, 57.45; Derek Maxim, third, 59.98; and River Pullen, fifth, 1:02.79.
800 meters: Hogan Bemis, third, 2:35.43.
1,600 meters: Luke Dupuis, second, 5:22.67; Arkie Baptista, fourth, 5:44.69; and Sam Johnson, fifth, 5:45.85.
3,200 meters: LukeDupuis won the race in 11:20.60; Baptista, third, 12:40.10; and Johnson, fourth, 12:40.80.
4X100-meter relay: FA, second, 47.04 (Poland won in 46.98).
4X800-meter relay: FA, third, 10:08.56 (Poland won in 9:20.87),
Long jump: Jacob Adams won with a jump of 19’6.5”; and Brown, fourth, 16’3.”
Triple jump: Armel Maloji won with a leap of 41’10.25”.
Discus: Padric McGrath won with a throw of 102’9”; River Pullen, fourth, 74’9”; Brody McGrath, fifth, 73’2”; and Tristan Nylin, eighth, 58’8”.
Javelin: Padric McGrath, fourth, 90’1”; Zack Emery, seventh, 65’3”; Brody McGrath, eighth, 63’6”; Pullen, ninth, 61’1”; and Nylin, 10th, 55’9”.
Shot put: Maxim, second, 32’7.5”; Padric McGrath, fourth, 30’9.5”; Brody McGrath, fifth, 29’2”; Pullen, eighth, 24’; and Nylin, ninth, 22’9”.
For the girls, 100-meter dash: Nyla Charest, fourth, 15.81; Lainey Rousey, fifth, 16.21; Ashleigh Bariteau, sixth, 16.29; Hannah Nguyen, seventh, 16.32; and Caileigh Crowe, 13th, 18.57.
200 meters: Eliza Thorne won the race in 29.40; Charest, third, 33.22; Crowe, fifth, 36.52;
400 meters: Eliza Thorne won the race in 1:03.71.
800 meters: Isabel Macht, third, 3:00.
1,600 meters: Sam Carus won the race in 6:19.44.
3,200 meters: Sam Carus won the race in 13:30.10.
300-meter hurdles: Isabel Macht won the race in 1:00.92; and Alana Nataluk, second, 1:01.21.
4X100-meter relay: FA, second, 1:02.19 (Sacopee won n 1:00.28).
4X800-meter relay: FA won in 12:30.94.
Long jump: Bariteau, third, 12’; and Nguyen, eighth, 7’10”.
McDonald said his “Raiders are rounding into shape and we are very pleased with the progress the team is showing. This upcoming week will be a transition into our competitive phase and then it's onto the Western Maine Conference Championships on May 29.”
Fryeburg is scheduled to host its lone home meet this Saturday at 9 a.m.
“If you enjoy high school track and field, come out and see some of the best in the State of Maine compete,” McDonald said.
