Kim Mulkey, the national champion LSU women’s basketball coach, delivered a video message to the state champion Kennett High girls’ basketball team at the Eagles’ banquet at Merlino’s in North Conway on Sunday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
It’s official. Sydnie Chin, a four-year starter for the Kennett High girls’ basketball team, has committed to play for Keene State College. Chin, a two-time Division II All-State, Second-Team selection, helped the Eagles to the state championship in March. (COURTESY PHOTO)
It’s official. Hope Elias, a three-year starter for the Kennett High girls’ basketball team, has committed to play for the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, Maine. Elias, a two-time team captain, stalwart defender and deadly three-pointer shooter, helped the Eagles to the state championship in March. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — The newly-crowned Division II state champion Kennett High girls’ basketball team got quite a surprise at its banquet at Merlino’s in North Conway on Sunday night. Kim Mulkey, LSU women’s basketball coach, who led the Tigers to their first national championship earlier this month, had a video message to the Eagles which no one expected.
“Hi everybody, Kim Mulkey here from LSU women’s basketball,” she said. “This is to you guys, the Kennett High School girls' basketball team, you’re champions! I understand that you won the Division II State Championship. Yes, baby!
“I think it’s your third title in the history of the program. This was our first title in the history of the program. I know that you’ve heard me many times how important defense is. If you didn’t see it through the playoffs, we scored 102 points in that championship game, but defense is what got us there.
“I know your coaches have to be extremely proud. Congratulations to your coaches as well.”
Mulkey is the first person in NCAA women's basketball history to win a national championship as a player, assistant coach and head coach. As a player, Mulkey, according to Wikipedia, "was an All-American point guard at Louisiana Tech University, winning two national championships as a player — the AIAW title in 1981 and the inaugural NCAA title in 1982 — and in 1984 was the inaugural winner of the women's version of the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award, given to the nation's top college senior under 5’6”." Mulkey went on to win a gold medal with Team USA in the 1984 Olympics.
In 1988, as an assistant coach at Louisiana Tech, she helped the Lady Techsters win the NCAA Championship.
She has won NCAA championships as the coach of Baylor in 2005, 2012 and 2019 and LSU in 2023. LSU beat Iowa 102-85 for the title on April 2.
Mulkey was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000 and into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020
“Don’t rest on your laurels,” Mulkey told the hometown flock. “Keep working hard. Here’s an old saying, ‘If what you did yesterday still looks big to you today, then you haven’t done much today.’
