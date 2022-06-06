KINGSTON — Members of the Kennett High girls’ track team turned in several dynamite performances at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston in on Saturday afternoon, and for two Eagles — sophomore Aida Wheat and freshman Piper Lopashanski — the season isn’t over yet.
Wheat and Lopashanski turned in top-six performances to punch their tickets to the New England Track and Field Championships in New Britain, Conn. this Saturday. Wheat qualified in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, while Lopashanski will compete in the 400 meters.
“Everything went really well,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said. “It was warm but the temperature was great. We really had a good time.”
Last Saturday’s meet, started at 2:30 p.m., due to the SATs, but the girls from Conway competed well. The top 16 athletes competed in each of the events.
“The top three finishers in each event from Division I, II and III were automatically in (the Meet of Champions Meet),” Livingston explained. “After that, it was the next seven best performances in each event from all three divisions. The one caveat was if you had a better time, height or distance during the season, we could submit that. It can be very confusing.”
Results for the Eagles included:
100-meter dash (won by Soraya Ross, Nashua South, 12.46): Aida Wheat, Kennett, third, 12.62.
200-meter dash (won by Soraya Ross, Nashua South): Wheat, second, 25.63.
“Aida turned in two very good performances,” Livingston said. “She was second in the 200 for the second year in a row, which is pretty impressive. She ran two heats in the 100, then ran on the 4X100 relay and finished up with two heats in the 200. I thought she did remarkably well.”
400 meters (won by Harriet Barber, Manchester Central, 59.01): Piper Lopashanski, fourth, 1:00.34.
“Piper had the second fastest race of her career,” said Livingston. “She set that time after running the 4X800 relay. I don’t know of any other athlete who ran the 4X800 and the (individual) 400. Piper has had an amazing season.”
4X100 relay (won by Nashua South, 49.35): Kennett — Alexis Tuttle, Sam Habert-Jaques, Bryn Fayle and Aida Wheat — 10th, 51.83.
“We were ranked ninth but moved up to eighth after (Portsmouth) did not start,” Livingston said. “That moved us to the eighth seed but also put us in lane eight, which is not my favorite lane of choice. It’s a tough lane to run, but credit to the girls, which finished in the top 10 in the state out of 80-plus teams.”
4X800 relay (won by Winnacunnet, 9:43.27): Kennett — Grace Perley, Amy Burton, Molly DellaValla and Piper Lopashanski — seventh, 10:009.40
“I know they were disappointed that they didn’t run as well as they wanted (they ran 10:20.28 in the Division II Championships in Pelham the week before),” Livingston said. “Still, they competed to the best of their abilities on the day.”
Discus (won by Briana Danis, Pinkerton, 124’9”): Taylor Garland, 11th, 91’.
“I’m so happy for Taylor,” said Livingston. “She was seeded 16th and finished up 11th. Taylor has been wanting (to compete in the Meet of Champions) since her freshman year. This was just a dream come true for her. She was really close to her PR, which was a great way for her to close out her Kennett track career.”
He added: “All in all it was a great way to pretty much end the season.”
Livingston said Lopashanski and Wheat are looking forward to the New England Championships, which will bring together the top six athletes from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.
“It will be really neat to see how our girls stack up with the best in New England,” he said. “The girls all did their best, which made it such a good experience. I was really proud of the girls.”
