CONWAY — Playing well and moving up the standings, the defending Division II state champion Kennett High field hockey team is rounding into shape at the right time.
The Eagles are coming off five consecutive strong performances — a 1-0 loss on the road to Oyster River (5-2) in Durham on Sept. 16; a 9-0 victory over Pembroke (0-7) at Centola Field on Sept. 20; a 3-1 road win against Goffstown (4-4) on Sept 23; a 3-1 win at Berlin on Tuesday; and a tough 1-0 loss on homecoming against third-ranked Lebanon on Friday.
Heading into the final third of the regular season, Kennett sits at 5-4 and currently resides in eighth in the league table.
“The girls are playing well,” Cassie Daley, Eagles’ head coach, said. “I think they’re getting closer to reach the ability I know they can play at.”
KHS and Lebanon (8-0-2) appeared headed for overtime on Friday in this matchup of two equally talented teams. After a scoreless first half, Kennett absolutely dominated third quarter putting the Red Raiders on the defensive for the full 15 minutes. The Eagles were able to force three penalty corners and created a couple of good scoring opportunities by Vivian Rober-Carpenter and Caroline Coleman but were unable to find the back of the cage.
Just as Kennett controlled the play in the third frame, the fourth quarter was all Lebanon. The visitors earned nine penalty corners and threatened repeatedly, but time and again, the KHS defense of Molly Arnold, Veronia Carboni Nora Goodman and Remi Snowdon was rock-solid and goalie Madison Walcott made several super saves.
The Raiders clinched the win with 70 seconds to play. They forced a turnover and went in on a two-on-one and were able to slide the ball into the far left corner of the goal for what proved to be the match winner.
The Eagles, who were without started Tessa Capozzoli and Allie Hussey for this one, would welcome the opportunity to face the girls from Lebanon again in the post-season.
KHS opened the week with a 3-1 win on the road at rival Berlin (6-4 in Division III). The victory gave the Eagles a season sweep over the Mountaineers. The Eagles won the Sept. 14 meeting with the Mountaineers in Conway 4-1.
Rober-Carpenter put the Eagles in front in the second quarter with 10:13 left in the period.
KHS led 1-0 at the half, but the hosts drew level on a Brooklyn Rainville goal 2:09 into the third quarter.
Kennett secured the points and left town with the win with two goals in the final three minutes. Capozzoli scored with 3:08 to play, and Hussey added an insurance goal with 1:54 left.
Daley said her troops were a little lucky against Oyster River.
“We played really well,” she said. “We were two evenly skilled teams. We just couldn’t finish against them.”
Daley added: “This was the best Oyster River team I’ve seen in my eight years of coaching against them. I’m happy for their program to be enjoying some success.”
The Eagles were clicking on all cylinders when they hosted the Spartans of Pembroke.
“We had a lot of girls score their first varsity goals,” said Daley. “I was excited for the girls.
Rober-Carpenter and Capozzoli led the offensive attack for the hometown flock with each scoring twice.
Rober-Carpenter got the Eagles on the scoreboard with 6:02 left in the first quarter on an assist from Taylor Gaudette, who was making her season debut after being sidelined with a knee injury. Rober-Carpenter doubled the advantage less than three minutes later with her second goal of a feed from Ava Gaudette.
Sophia Hanson made it 3-0 with her first varsity goal at 11:57 of the second period with an unassisted strike when she followed up a rebound off the Pembroke goalie.
Arielle Butterfield grew the lead to 4-0 with 50 ticks left on the clock before halftime when she converted off a successful corner from Ava Gaudette.
Capozzoli upped the lead to 5-0 with 12:03 left in the third period with Butterfield collecting the assist.
Jordan Meir also found the back of the cage less than four minutes later on a Capozzoli assist, ad Capozzoli closed out the scoring from Caroline Coleman in the fourth quarter.
On Thursday in the Grizzlies’ den at Goffstown, Kennett took the lead early in the second period (10:25 before halftime) on a goal by Rober-Carpenter, and the Eagles carried that 1-0 cushion into the break.
The hosts knotted the contest early at 12:51 of the third period, but KHS took control in the fourth quarter. Capozzoli scored what proved to be the match-winner with 3:08 to play.
“Tessa scored an awesome goal,” said Daley. “It really swung the momentum our way.”
Two minutes later, Allie Hussey extended the lead to 3-1 with a clutch insurance tally. It was her first varsity goal.
“We were so evenly matched with Goffstown,” Daley said. “It was definitely a nice one to win, but I was happier with the way we played.”
Kennett was on the road at Sanborn (4-5) on Monday. Results were not known as of press time.
The Eagles are scheduled to host Merrimack Valley (2-8) on Tuesday (4 p.m.), and close out the week with a trip to Manchester on Friday to play Derryfield (4-5) at 4 p.m.
Kennett is scheduled to hold its Senior Day on Oct. 12 when it hosts John Stark (9-1) at 4 p.m. Before the match, the Eagles will honor seniors Molly Arnold, Arielle Butterfield, Veronica Carboni, Caroline Coleman, Ella Fecteau, Taylor Gaudette, Brynne Gove, Jordan Meir and Lily Orth for their commitment and dedication to the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.