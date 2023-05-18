FRYEBURG — Bragging rights go to Lake Region, which won a home-and-home series against rival Fryeburg Academy on the softball diamond this past week.
Round one went to the Lakers (7-1) when they visited the oldest town in Oxford County and topped the (4-7) Raiders 11-2 on May 10. In the second encounter, in Naples, Maine, on Monday, the hosts beat the girls from Fryeburg 4-0.
Wayne Rivet who has coached in many of these rivalry games spoke highly of his Lake Region team before the game describing this as a veteran group with an outstanding pitcher. Melissa Mayo overcome a knee injury to have great soccer and basketball seasons, including earning a place on the Maine McDonald’s All-Star Team in hoops.
In softball, Mayo is a power pitcher who has recorded double-digit strikeouts in multiple games this season.
The Lakers can also hit. They wasted no time facing Abby Ontencgo. They showed their skill at the plate in the first inning with five quick runs. Lake Region took advantage of two dropped balls by Fryeburg and put two more runs on the board in the second frame. It was a bright sunny clear bluebird sky and both teams had trouble with pop-ups and fly balls.
Later, the Lakers flexed their muscles with two solo home runs to left field.
The Raiders got on the scoreboard in the third inning. Carlin Galligan, who just looks comfortable on the softball field, came to the plate, and after watching her team have trouble hitting Mayo decided to lay down a bunt using her speed to achieve first base. What happened next will forever be remembered as Galligan’s determined scamper!
On the next pitch, she took off for second base. The catcher threw the ball past the second baseman and out to centerfield. Galligan did not hesitate for a split-second, cutting second base and hitting the front corner of the bag with her right foot headed to third.
As Galligan approached third, fans in the stands expected to see a slide into the base, but the speedy freshman had home plate on her mind. As she approached third you could see she was going to cut third and head home. Sure enough, Galligan hit the inside corner of the third base bag and was headed home, with her arms and legs pumping. Galligan looked like the roadrunner when the Coyote is in pursuit.
Fans could see that the centerfielder had thrown the ball home and that it got there before the baserunner. As Galligan approached home she dove head-first into a slide for the plate. She stretched out and touched the plate with her left hand as the umpire called out and then signaled safe. The crowd behind home plate and the Raider dugout let out a grand cheer of approval. It was a highlight that you just felt lucky to have witnessed.
The Raiders tried to rally in the seventh but fell short scoring only one more time.
In Monday’s rematch, the score was much closer. What was the difference between the two games? The difference in game two may have reverted to the seventh inning of the first meeting with the hustle of Galligan, followed by Allie Southwick blasting an outside fastball by Mayo high and deep over the right fielder’s head for a triple.
Make no mistake Mayo is a dominant pitcher but the Raiders were certainly not intimidated. She pitched well in the rematch and contributed an RBI double, but Fryeburg’s Ontengco pitched equally well, while Brooke Gerry contributed on offense with a double.
It is still true, that when these two schools get together anything can happen. We’d all love to see a third meeting, which would be in the playoffs.
FA is scheduled to travel to Gray, Maine, on Monday (4 p.m.) to play Gray-New Gloucester (2-10). The Raiders beat the Patriots 11-1 in Fryeburg on April 24.
