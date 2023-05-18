04-28-23 FA SB southwick after catch
Senior Ally Southwick belted a triple for Fryeburg Academy against Lake Region on May 10. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

FRYEBURG — Bragging rights go to Lake Region, which won a home-and-home series against rival Fryeburg Academy on the softball diamond this past week.

Round one went to the Lakers (7-1) when they visited the oldest town in Oxford County and topped the (4-7) Raiders 11-2 on May 10. In the second encounter, in Naples, Maine, on Monday, the hosts beat the girls from Fryeburg 4-0.

