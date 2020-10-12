CONWAY — The Kennett High football team dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage to knock Gilford-Belmont from the unbeaten ranks in Division II on Saturday with an impressive 27-7 victory in Gilford.
The win lifted the Eagles to 2-1, while the Golden Eagles slipped to 2-1.
“We played well,” said Vaughn Beckwith, Eagles’ head coach. “We finished off drives, that was the key.”
Kennett had four rushing touchdowns on a breezy afternoon with sophomore Evan Koroski finding the end zone three times and junior Tanner Bennett once.
The hometown flock took the lead for good midway through the first quarter. After fumbling on the G-B 5-yard line, the Eagles got the ball back on the very next play when senior defensive end Bobby Graustein caused and recovered a fumble.
Kennett needed just three plays to go six yards and find the land of six with Koroski bulling his way across the goal line from a yard out. Evan Dascoulias was a perfect 3-3 on extra points.
“We had a bad snap on the fourth PAT so Evan was 3-3 in successful attempts,” Beckwith said. “This past week in practice he was able to get a rhythm down and is getting more and more comfortable every day.”
KHS put together an eight-play, 60-yard scoring drive to open the second quarter. Key plays in the drive included a 25-yard pass from Parker Coleman to Kyle Perry and a 15-yard pass to Cole Salyards.
Kroski capped the drive from a yard out with his second TD of the afternoon, while Dascoulias’ extra point split the uprights making it 14-0 with 7:24 left in the first half.
Gilford-Belmont, which was missing quarterback Alex Cheek due to injury, got on the scoreboard with 2:41 left in the first half on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jack Mclean to Curtis Nelson. Logan Grant added the extra point to cut the deficit to 14-7.
The Eagles got the lead back up to 14 points when Kroski scored his third TD from two yards out in the third quarter behind strong line play from center Kyle Stearns, guards Braden Santuccio and Cody Eastman and tackles Heath Woodward and Graustein.
“We had our moments,” Beckwith said of the offensive line. “I rely on Kyle Stearns to kind of manage the line and make sure everyone knows their assignments."
He added: “Kroski played well with three TDs and ran hard. I thought Gaven (Gagne) blocked well for him out of the backfield.”
The Kennett defense put the Golden Eagles under constant pressure with Graustein, Kroski and Santuccio ll recording a sack.
“Any team we face will have a hard time managing our defensive ends,” said Beckwith. “Evan and Bobby are just explosive and have high motors. In the second half, (Gilford-Belmont) put two guys in the backfield (to block the ends), so we started sending Tanner (Bennett, middle linebacker) and we had good success.”
Kennett won the turnover battle two to one with both Gilford-Belmont miscues leading to touchdowns for the boys from Conway. With 7:30 to play, Isaiah Scharnowske intercepted a pass on the Golden Eagles’ 40-yard line.
Two plays later, Bennett darted 38 yards up the middle for a touchdown. The extra point snap was bobbled, but KHS led 27-7 and was on its way to 2-1.
Division II standings as of Monday were: East — Plymouth, 2-0; Pembroke, 2-0; Timberlane, 2-1; Kennett, 2-1; Gilford-Belmont, 2-1; Merrimack Valley, 1-2; Sanborn, 0-2; Kingswood, 0-2; and St. Thomas, 0-3.
West — Bow, 3-0; Hanover, 3-0; Lebanon, 2-0; Souhegan, 2-0; Hillsboro-Deering, 2-1; Milford, 1-1; Hollis-Brookline, 0-2; Manchester West, 0-1; and John Stark, 0-3.
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Dover to play St. Thomas this Friday (6:30 p.m.).
“They’re a team that has struggled to find its identity,” Beckwith said. “Gilford-Belmont beat them 42-14 in the first game of the season but the (G-B) coach said St. Thomas has a new coach who only started the week before their first game. They’ve looked better on tape with every game. They’ve played a pretty tough schedule, losing 32-20 to Spaulding, a Division I team, and to Timberlane (37-7), who was in Division I last year and still has that DI edge. We’re going to have our hands full.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.