CONWAY — There’s plenty of snow, and that means the Kennett High cross-country ski team is finally able to train on white terrain and race. With snow showers in the air, the Eagles hosted a meet in North Conway’s Whitaker Woods on Wednesday and looked in midseason form.
The KHS girls and boys teams were both victorious on the afternoon while members of the hometown flock — Carli Krebs and Gabe Freedman skied to individual wins in the Whitaker Woods Classic 5 classical ski race.
A few teams were unable to make the meet — Belmont, Gilford, Hopkinton, Inter-Lakes, Kearsarge and Kingswood — due to the wether and school cancelations.
“Too bad for the timing of our latest storm,” said Coach Steve Vosburgh, who was pleased with how his Eagles classic skied.
For the boys, Kennett took team honors with 381 points, followed by Profile, 378 and White Mountains Regional, 375.
Freedman topped the 15-skier field, edging teammate Willem Badger by a second in 18:10. They were joined on the podium by Profile’s Wyatt Lawton, who placed third in 19:54.
Other Eagles to finish were Kyle Stearns, eighth, 22:23; and Finn Lajoie, 14th, 30:31.
For the girls, Kennett skied to the team win with 388 points, followed by Moultonborough Academy, 377. Profile had just two skiers, who accumulated 182 points; Berlin with only one skier, scored 98 points; and White Mountains with one skier scored 89.
Krebs won another close race, topping Moultonborough’s Adah Chapman by a second in 19:29. Berlin’s Cora Treiss rounded out the podium in third in 21:54.
Other KHS finishers were Piper Lopshanski, fourth, 22:25; Jocelyn Anzaldi, fifth, 22:38; Leah Alkalay, sixth, 24:29; Mara Taylor, eighth, 25:35; and Zoe Groves, 13th, 31:24.
On Saturday the Eagles competed in the first of two New Hampshire Nordic Coaches Association NH Series races at Waterville Valley.
Every winter the NHNCA organizes the N.H. Series races, arguably the country's premier high school Nordic race series. These two races, one skate (on Feb. 11 at White Mountains Regional in Whitefield) and one classical technique (Saturday), attract over 600 middle and high school racers and their adoring fans.
This race series is used to select the top 24 high school boys and top 24 high school girls to Team N.H. to compete in the New England Nordic Ski Association's U16 and Eastern High School Championships in March.
In Saturday’s high school race for the girls, Lea Perreard led a Ford Sayre sweep of the podium in a 165-skier field, winning in 16:51. She was followed by Maria Anderson and Sarah Glueck, who were second and third, respectively, in 16:51 and 16:55.
Krebs led the Eagles, finishing 11th overall in 18:03. She was followed by Lopshanski, 44th, 21:06; Anzaldi, 48th, 21:17; Leah Alkalay, 63rd, 22:45; Mara Taylor, 75th, 23:59; and Zoe Groves, 114th, 26:51.
There was a definite Kennett connection to the top two finishers in the boy’s race. Concord’s Tyler Watt, son of two-time Kennett state skimeister Jim Watt, won the race in 14:09.2, by less than second (14:10.9) over Belmont’s William Riley, the son of Kennett High girls' cross-country ski team captain Tabitha Dean.
Ford Sayre’s Sawyer Weale completed the podium in the 168-skier field, finishing third in 14:09.
Kennett was paced by Freedman, who was 25th in 16:35, while Badger was right behind him in 26th in 16:38.
Other Eagles to finish were Stearns, 102nd, 30:55; and Lajoie, 151st, 25:05.
“A great day of racing yesterday — nice work everyone,” Vosburgh told his troops following the race,
Kennett is scheduled to ski a skate race at White Mountains Regional on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The race will be a preview of the course to be used for the second N.H. Coaches Series race for the Eagles.
