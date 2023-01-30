01-25-23 KHS Nordic freedman finish medium
Junior Gabe Freedman speeds toward the finish line to take first for the boys at the Kennett High cross-country ski race at Whitaker Woods in North Conway on Jan. 25. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — There’s plenty of snow, and that means the Kennett High cross-country ski team is finally able to train on white terrain and race. With snow showers in the air, the Eagles hosted a meet in North Conway’s Whitaker Woods on Wednesday and looked in midseason form.

The KHS girls and boys teams were both victorious on the afternoon while members of the hometown flock — Carli Krebs and Gabe Freedman skied to individual wins in the Whitaker Woods Classic 5 classical ski race.

