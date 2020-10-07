CONWAY — The Kennett High volleyball team is happy to be on the court and playing. With the COVID-19 pandemic, it looked like there would be no serves, rallies and spikes because the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association listed football and volleyball as two of the most high-risk sports.
Due to the virus, it’s meant a later start to the season, an abbreviated schedule and a lot shorter bus rides. The NHIAA is also making this a fall with an open tournament, meaning everyone gets into the tournament.
Craig Bartolomei is back in his second year at the varsity head coach, while Angela Acone returns for her second season in the program as the junior varsity coach.
Bartolomei is also a volunteer coach and a member of the Mt. Washington Valley Volleyball Club (formerly known as the Killian Mountaineers), which plays under the umbrella of the New England Region Volleyball Association (ages 6-18) and is made up primarily by players from Conway, North Conway, Bartlett, Jackson, Madison, Freedom, Center Conway, Fryeburg, Chatham, Meredith, Wolfeboro, Ossipee, Tamworth, Berlin, Brownfield, Eaton, Effingham and Gorham. The team was to play in several tournaments last spring but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to be canceled.
That’s one of the things Bartolomei wants to do is to grow the game. While there is not a direct feeder program at Kennett Middle School, he has been introducing the sport to grade-school student-athletes in the valley, giving them a first-hand look at how it’s played.
KHS lost just two seniors to graduation last June in Shaelyn Camille and Audrey Orsino along with foreign exchange student Vladislava (Lada) Anashkina from Italy via Russia.
There are 24 girls on the team this year including seniors Brianna Boynton, Amirah Daugherty, Shauna Hacking, Jaden Judge, Hannah Marx, Sierra McManus, Amelia Monteiro, Arianna Ponte-Rodriguez and Alexis Smith; junior Jocelyn Henry; sophomores Grace Acone, Angelina Adams, Lilliana Bergen, Olivia Arias, Karina Knapp, Ceili Mahoney, Cassandra Nigro, Lagan Tatarczuk and Lillian Whitney; and freshmen Carmen Adams, Kylie Jacobs-Carr and Stella Keeler.
Boynton, an outside hitter, was selected as team captain.
Bartolomei has 13 girls on the varsity squad. Outside hitters with Boynton are Keeler, Marx and Ponte-Rodriguez; middle hitters are Arias, Henry, Judge and Monteiro; Daugherty is a hitter; setters are Knapp and McManus; Smith is the defensive specialist and Hacking is the team’s libero.
The libero is a player specialized in defensive skills: the libero must wear a contrasting jersey color from his or her teammates and cannot block or attack the ball when it is entirely above net height. When the ball is not in play, the libero can replace any back-row player, without prior notice to the officials.
Like last year, Bartolomei says the key to the season is the same.
“If we receive well, I think we’ll play well,” he said. “I think we’ll be able to serve at a consistent level; receiving will be the key.”
Kennett is off to an 0-4 start in Division III. The Eagles fell 3-0 at home to Plymouth on Sept. 21; at Plymouth on Sept. 23; at Farmington on Sept. 28; and 3-0 in the Peter Ames Gymnasium against Moultonborough Academy on Friday.
Friday was Senior Night for the hometown flock as Brianna Boynton, Amirah Daugherty, Shauna Hacking, Jaden Judge, Hannah Marx, Sierra McManus, Amelia Monteiro, Arianna Ponte-Rodriguez and Alexis Smith along with family members were introduced at center court and recognized for their commitment and dedication to the program over the years.
The match with the visiting Panthers was a nail-biter that could easily have gone Kennett’s way. The visitors won the games 25-16, 29-27 and 25-20.
“I thought we were equally matched,” Bartolomei said. “We just made too many service errors especially early in set 2 where we could have taken a decent lead to even the match up.”
Kennett, behind some solid serves from Hacking and Judge trailed 12-11 in the first set when the Panthers went on an 8-1 run to open up a little breathing room. The Eagles were able to close to 22-16 but the guests scored the next three points to take the opener.
The second set was a see-saw affair with 12 lead changes. KHS got strong serving from Hacking and Boynton, while the also was strong a the net with Henry in the middle, recording several huge blocks.
“I thought Jozelyn Henry was the best player on the court,” Bartolomei said. “She came up with many key blocks. She can be an intimidating force when she is on and she was on. I love to see that as a former middle blocker myself.”
It was a Henry block that knotted the score at 22-22, and the hometown flock scored the next two points following great rallies but was unable to close out the set. The Panthers tied the game at 24, but a Henry spike gave the Eagles set-point again, but it wasn’t to be. Tied at 27-27, the Panthers took the lead after a long rally and then served a winner for the set.
Kennett is scheduled to travel to Wolfeboro on Thursday (5:30 p.m.) to play Kingswood. After facing the Knights, the Eagles will have four more regular-season matches: hosting Belmont (0-7) on Wednesday (5:30 p.m); at Belmont on Oct. 16 (6:15 p.m.); at Inter-lakes on Oct. 20 (5:15 p.m.); and hosting Inter-Lakes on Oct. 22 at 5:30 p.m.
