CONWAY — The Kennett High football team exploded for 25 points in the second quarter on the way to a comfortable 37-12 road victory over St. Thomas on its new turf field in the rain in Dover on Friday night.
The win lifted the Eagles to 3-1 in Division II (see related story).
“The weather actually wasn’t too bad,” said Vaughn Beckwith, Eagles’ head coach. “The temperature was in the 50s, and it really only poured a couple of times. Most of the second half was (rain-free). (St. Thomas) has a nice new field, it played really fast.”
Senior Cole Salyards once again had a strong night for the boys from Conway. He caught two touchdown passes and returned an interception for a TD, along with picking up large chunks of yardage on punt returns.
“Cole is a special talent,” Beckwith said. “Whenever he fields a punt he gets at least 10 more yards. He’s fit in so well with our guys, it’s like he’s been here the whole time.”
He added: “We did a lot of things well but we also hurt ourselves with a lot of penalties. We had three false start penalties. These things happen but what makes it worse is when we had two more after the first one. We can’t afford to do that, especially against good teams.”
Kennett took the lead for good with 7:38 to play in the opening quarter. After pinning the Saints deep in their own territory, a bad snap on fourth down resulted in the punter taking a knee while picking up the football on his own 8-yard line.
On the next play, junior Tanner Bennett went off-tackle to his left into the end zone for a touchdown. The extra point attempt was wide to the right.
St. Thomas, which was held to just 10 yards of offense in the first half and one first down, went backward on its next possession. Defensive end Bobby Graustein recorded a tackle in the backfield for a loss of 5 yards; Salyards on a strong safety blitz sacked the quarterback Cole Paquette for a loss of 8 yards; and defensive tackle Braden Santuccio tackled a running back for the loss of another yard, forcing a punt.
The Eagles were unable to cash in on their next two possession although Bennett had a sensational 45-yard touchdown run to open the second quarter erased by an illegal formation penalty for not enough players on the line of scrimmage.
Kennett forced the first of three St. Thomas turnovers with 7:10 left in the first half when Kyle Perry intercepted a pass on the Saints’ 48-yard line.
Salyards went 47 yards down the left sideline on the next play, and while he appeared to have crossed the goal line was ruled out of bounds on the 1. Three plays later, Bennett bullied his way into the land of six for his second score of the night. Evan Dascoulais was successful on the extra point attempt, making it 13-0 with 6:06 to play in the quarter.
Kennett held St. Thomas to three plays and a punt on the next series, getting the ball back with 4:59 to play in the half on the Eagles 46. KHS scored two plays later. After Bennett broke off a 48-yard run, Parker Coleman through a 6-yard TD to Atticus “House” Fayle, who out-jumped a defender for the ball, for his first touchdown of the season.
“Atticus scored on a fade route,” said Beckwith. “He and Parker put a lot of time in on that route in the past four months.
Up 19-0 with 4:43 left in the first half, the Eagles returned to the end zone 19 seconds later. Salyards intercepted a pass and returned it 52 down the left sidelines for a touchdown. The two-point pass attempt was no good.
Kennett got the football back with 2:08 to play in the half and needed just three plays to go 71 yards to pay-dirt. After an 11-yard pass to Fayle and an incomplete pass, Coleman hit Salyards in stride and easily won a sprint to the end zone for the 60-yard touchdown with 1:46 left in the period. The two-point try was unsuccessful.
“We had a pretty good second quarter,” Beckwith said smiling.
KHS extended the lead to 37-0 with 7:32 left in the third quarter when Salyards capped off a seven-play, 80-yard drive with a 62-yard touchdown pass from Coleman. He shook off one defender, juked another and darted into the end zone. The extra point attempt was blocked.
St. Thomas got on the scoreboard with 9:35 to play when Liam Sullivan scored on a 1-yard run.
The Saints added another touchdown on a 47-yard pass from Paquette to Connor Toriello with 3:41 to play.
Kennett totaled just shy of 350 yards in total offense to 131 for St. Thomas.
Bennett gained 95 yards on 11 carries with a pair of touchdowns, while Salyards added 73 yards on four rushes.
Coleman was 6-11 for 164 yards, three touchdowns (nine on the season) and no interceptions.
Salyards had two receptions for 122 yards and two TDs, while Fayle had three catches for 30 yards and a score and Perry had a catch for 12 yards.
St. Thomas has 69 yards rushing on 26 carries.
