CONWAY — Two meets in three days is not the norm for the Kennett High track teams, but the Eagles made the most of the opportunities to compete in a three-team meet hosted by Coe-Brown Northwood Academy last Thursday and at the larger Sanborn Invitational in Kingston on Saturday.

Kennett is scheduled to host the first of two home meets on Tuesday (4 p.m.), weather permitting.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.