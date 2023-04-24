CONWAY — Two meets in three days is not the norm for the Kennett High track teams, but the Eagles made the most of the opportunities to compete in a three-team meet hosted by Coe-Brown Northwood Academy last Thursday and at the larger Sanborn Invitational in Kingston on Saturday.
Kennett is scheduled to host the first of two home meets on Tuesday (4 p.m.), weather permitting.
In Norwood, the Kennett girls and boys both finished second behind a deep and talented Coe-Brown squad.
For the girls, the host Bears won the meet with 107 points, followed by Kennett, 34; and John Stark, 20.
For the boys, Coe-Brown earned bragging rights with 108 points, followed by the Eagles, 42; and the Generals, 28.
“It went well,” Livingston said. “The weather was a little better than up here, it was in the 50s and we didn’t have the wind.”
He added: “There was good competition. Coe-Brown held out some of its bigger guns, including Aidan Cox and other distant runners to prepare for a big race in Connecticut.”
Results for the boys were: 100-meter dash (won by Matthew Corriveau, Coe-Brown, 11.98): Logan Troon, second, 12.44; Ross Stephens, third, 12.60; Devon Glackin, seventh, 13.40; Sebastian Brochu, eighth, 13.56; Lance Sholik, 11th, 14.30; and Isac Nelson, 14th, 17.01.
200-meter dash (won by Logan Troon, Kennett, 26.50): Glackin, third, 28.00; Charlie Doherty, fourth, 29.00; Sholik, fifth, 29.50; and Nelson, eighth, 34.58.
400 meters (won by Gavin Demas, Coe-Brown, 50.89): Stephens, sixth, 58.77; Doherty, 10th, 1:03:00; and William Odell, 12th, 1:03.60.
800 meters (won by Benjamin Robinson, Coe-Brown, 2:04.45): Jeffrey Tierney, 10th, 2:32.56; Rob Burton, 12th, 2:34.02; Jack Jarell, 14th, 2:36.50; Finn Lajoie, 18th, 3:03.67; and Jonah Katz, 19th, 3:05.13.
1,600 meters (won by Gavin Dyjak, Coe-Brown, 5:30.64): Jeffrey Tierney, third, 5:45.76.
110-meter hurdles (won by Cameron Lee, Coe-Brown, 19.79): Brochu, second, 20:38.
300-meter hurdles (won by Sebastian Brochu, Kennett, 52.99).
4X100 relay (won by Kennett — Troon, Stephens, Doherty and Tyler Walcott — 48.31).
4X400 relay (won by Coe-Brown, 3:51.93): Tyler McCluskey, Glackin, Odell and Stephens, third, 4:06.60.
High jump (won by Nash Harrigan, Kennett, 5’8”): Beckett Clark, fourth, 4’10”.
Long jump (won by Nash Harrigan, Kennett, 19’3”): Clark, fourth, 16’10.5; Troon, fifth, 16’8”.
Triple jump (won by Bryce Sartin, Coe-Brown, 36’5.75”): Odell, eighth, 29’9.5”.
Shot put (won by Zachary Bistany, Coe-Brown, 40’5.25”): Owen Arias, third, 37’1.5”.
Discus (won by Zachary Bistany, Coe-Brown, 142’1.5”): Katz, eighth, 82’8”.
Javelin (won by Cameron Lee, Coe-Brown, 110’5.5”): Arias, fifth, 80’10”; and Sholik, 11th, 65’10”.
For the girls, 100-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 12.61): Catherine Shackford, fourth, 15.28; Josie MacDonald, sixth, 19.66; and Isabella Sidoti, seventh, 23.82.
200-meter dash (won by Anushka Chavada, Coe-Brown, 26.92): Piper Lopashanski, second, 27.96; Gabriella Cubero, fifth, 31.63; Vanessa VanDyne, sixth, 32.47; Hannah Smith, ninth, 34.99; and MacDonald, 11th, 40.78.
400-meter dash (won by Katie Patterson, Coe-Brown, 1:11.26): Autumn Verran, third, 1:13.84.
800 meters (won by Sheldyn Fischer, Coe-Brown, 2:29.98): Shannon Abrams, second, 2:33.46; Jewelz Gorham, 10th, 2:57.64; Mara Taylor, 16th, 3:03.32; and Grace Yannelli, 18th, 3:11.69.
100-meter hurdles (won by Natalie Sicard, Coe-Brown, 17.19): VanDyne, third, 22:09.
300-meter hurdles (won by Delaney Manning, Coe-Brown, 54:26): Shackford, third, 1:04.65.
4X100 relay (won by Kennett — Abrams, Lopashanski, Cubero and Wheat — 52.93).
4X400 relay (won by Kennett — Cubero, Abrams, Gorham and Shackford — 4:43.56).
Long jump (won by Natalie Sicard, Coe-Brown, 14’9.5”): Lopashanski, second, 14’8.75”; and Verran, eighth, 11’9”.
Triple jump (won by Josephine Malloy, Coe-Brown, 32’4”): VanDyne, sixth, 28’22”; and Verran, seventh, 28’.5”).
Shot put (won by Madeline Grenier, Coe-Brown, 28’6.5”); Annabelle Light, fifth, 25’4.5”; Zoe Groves, seventh, 19’3.75”; Smith, eighth, 17’10.25”; Molly Rodriguez, ninth, 16’3.25”; Hannah Kelsch, 10th, 13’11”; and Sidoti, 11th, 11’3”.
Discus (won by Madeline Grenier, Coe-Brown, 93’1”): Groves, sixth, 43’8.5”; Rodriguez, seventh, 37’4.25”; Angelina Legare, eighth, 35’2.75”; and Kelsch, ninth, 32’1”.
Javelin (won by Annika Gunderson, Coe-Brown, 107’3”): Light, third, 82’7”; Smith, fourth, 65’11; Groves, seventh, 56’10”; Lillian Hicks, 10th, 45’4.5”; and Kelsch, 12th, 32’9”.
In Kingston on Saturday, 24 schools participated in the Sanborn Invitational. Coe-Brown continued its winning ways with both the girls and the boys taking team honors. The Cow-Brown girls won with 81 meets, while Oyster River was second with 74 points, while Hopkinson rounded out the top three in third with 56 points.
The Kennett girls finished ninth overall with 30 points.
For the boys, Coe-Brown won with 81 points, with Oyster River edging Gilford 60.33 to 60 points for second place.
The KHS boys did not score in the meet.
Results for the girls: 100-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 12.76): Shackford, 30th, 15.50; Josie MacDonald, 56th, 18.89; and Sidoti, 59th, 23.33.
100-meter dash (won by Aida Wheat, Kennett, 27.01): Smith, 45th, 35:48; and MacDonald, 51st, 42.18.
800 meters (won by Alanna Hagen, Newmarket, 2:22.75): Lopashanski, sixth, 2:30.89; Verran, 23rd, 2:58.95; and Gorham, 25th, 3:00.20.
1,600 meters (won by Mackenzie Cook, Oyster River, 5:16.64): Gorham, 15th, 6:21.30; Stephanie Kendzierski, 19th, 6:31.79; and Yannelli, 30th, 7:01.57.
100-meter hurdles (won by Erin Carty, Oyster River, 16.35): VanDyne, 22nd, 22.89.
300-meter hurdles (won by Erin Carty, Oyster River, 47.74): Kendzierski, 13th, 1:03.48.
4X400 relay (won by Oyster River, 4:24.42): Wheat, Cubero, Lopashanski and Shackford, sixth, 4:54.95.
Long jump (won by Malina Bohlmann, Newfound, 15’7.75”): Lopashanski, second, 15’3.5”.
Triple jump (won by Grace Hall, Hopkinton, 34’7”): VanDyne, 11th, 27’9”; and Verran, 12th, 27’8.5”).
Shot put (won by Madeline Grenier, Coe-Brown, 29’3.5”): Groves, 27th, 20’1”; Rodriguez, 42nd, 14’9.5”; and Sidoti, 43rd, 9’6”.
Discus (won by Isabelle Laplume, Newfound, 103’): Rodriguez, 42nd, 39’1”; Groves, 44th, 38’; and Legare, 45th, 34’6”.
Javelin (won by Malina Bohlmann, Newfound, 114’5”): Light, eighth, 89’10”.
Results for the boys were: 100-meter dash (won by Joshua Gentchos, Bishop Brady, 11.53): Walcott, 14th, 12.16; Troon, 27th, 12.64; Glackin, 38th, 13.04; and Nelson, 77th, 16.03.
200-meter dash (won by Isaiah Reese, Gilford, 22.93): Glackin, 34th, 27.13.
400 meters (won by Ty Dorow, Oyster River, 52.12): Stephens, 12th, 57.28; and Doherty, 35th, 1:04:68.
800 meters (won by Patrick Gandini, Gilford, 2:00.1): Burton, 28th, 2:33.72.
1,600 meters (won by Patrick Gandini, Gilford, 4:26.25): Odell, 42nd, 5:44.61; Jarell, 50th, 6:00.44; and Lajoie, 54th, 6:48.
110-meter hurdles (won by Gavin Lombara Monadnock, 16.35): Brochu, 20th, 20:76.
300-meter hurdles (won by Ben Sawyer, Conant, 41.74): McCluskey, 11th, 47.99; and Brochu, 17th, 50.97.
4X100 relay (won by Trinity, 45.09): Kennett — Tierney, Stephens, Doherty and Walcott, eighth, 47.29.
4X400 relay (won by Coe-Brown, 3:36.86): McCluskey, Glackin, Ben Biche and Stephens, eighth, 4:03.35.
High jump (won by Daniel Doherty, Oyster River, 6’3”): Harrigan, seventh, 5’8”.
Long jump (won by Ben Sawyer, Conant, 20’9.5”): Harrigan, 22nd, 16’8.75”; Troon, 26th, 16’.5” and Clark, 31st, 15’7.5”.
Triple jump (won by Gavin Currier, Pembroke, 40’10”): Odell, 13th, 30’5”.
Shot put (won by Tanner Ames, Lebanon, 47’10.5”): Arias, 10th, 33’9.25”.
Discus (won by Alexander Luehrs, Plymouth, 117’8”): Katz, 23rd, 84’5” and Aiden Parsons, 40th, 74’7.25”.
Javelin (won by Isaiah Reese, Gilford, 164’11”): Parsons, 24th, 91’6”.
