CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team put together a strong effort at both ends of the court to dismantle rival Berlin 59-31 at home in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Thursday night. The Eagles limited the Mountaineers to just one shot on most trips down the court while controlling the boards, and on the offensive end, moved the ball to find the open man and cashed in.

The win, which gave the Eagles the season-sweep of Mounties, after winning the first meeting 61-54 on opening night on Dec. 21, lifted Jack Loynd’s troops to 4-4 in the Division II standings. KHS sits 10th in the league table.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.