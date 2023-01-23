CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ basketball team put together a strong effort at both ends of the court to dismantle rival Berlin 59-31 at home in the Peter Ames Gymnasium on Thursday night. The Eagles limited the Mountaineers to just one shot on most trips down the court while controlling the boards, and on the offensive end, moved the ball to find the open man and cashed in.
The win, which gave the Eagles the season-sweep of Mounties, after winning the first meeting 61-54 on opening night on Dec. 21, lifted Jack Loynd’s troops to 4-4 in the Division II standings. KHS sits 10th in the league table.
Berlin fell to 3-8 in Division III play and currently resides in 14th in the standings.
Kennett’s victory closed out a three-game week for the hometown flock, which dropped back-to-back games on Jan. 16 and Jan. 17, falling 56-44 at home to Merrimack Valley (7-2) and 62-51 to Manchester West (5-2), respectively.
KHS, behind two 3-pointers by senior Jake Infinger, jumped out to a 17-6 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Coach Jesse Arsenault’s Mountaineers were cold from the floor and netted just one basket and four free throws in the opening frame. The Eagles played a swarming zone defense, contested every shot and boxed out well to keep their guests from offensive rebounding.
Kennett stretched its lead in the second quarter on the strength of two 3-pointers from senior Ben Dougherty and a pair of old-fashioned three-point plays (a hoop and a free throw) by fellow senior and forward Alex Clark. Clark grew the lead to 20-6 with the first of his three-point conversions at the 7:29 mark.
Berlin forward Haden Poulin, a junior, did his best to keep the boys from the top of Pinkham Notch within striking range with a nice turnaround jumper, but Clark followed that up with another three-point conversion off a nifty pass by senior Evan Koroski.
Poulin responded with a shot off the glass for two to get the deficit to 23-10, but the Eagles went on a quick 12-0 run (a Dougherty three-pointer; a Tavon Porter layup; another Dougherty trey; a Devan Bailey rebound outback; and a Bailey steal and layup) and it was 35-10 with 51 seconds left in the first half
Berlin’s leading scorer this season, senior Jeremyah Dow was held scoreless in the opening half until he hit a shot at the buzzer to make it a 37-14 game.
The Eagles outscored the Mountaineers 10-3 to open the second half behind two more three-pointers by Dougherty, who finished with a game-high 19 points, and a rebound and jumper by Infinger and a Koroski finger roll layup, to grow the lead to 47-17 and move the game to running time the rest of the night due to the 25-point mercy rule.
Kennett led 54-25 after three quarters. In what might have been a first, there wasn’t a single foul called in the third period.
Dougherty finished with 19 points, followed by Bailey with 10; Clark, nine; Infinger, eight; Koroski and Porter, four each; Jayden Jackson, three; and Bo Noung, two.
Poulin led Berlin with 11 points, while Dow chipped in 10; Cameron Gonyer, five; Ross Belanger, three; and Sawyer Holbrook, two.
Kennett is once again facing another three-game week. Tuesday, the Eagles are scheduled to travel to Lebanon (3-5) to play the Red Raiders at 6:30 p.m., followed by a home-and-home series against Carroll County rivals Kingwood (3-3), first in Conway on Thursday (6:30 p.m.) and then in Wolfeboro on Friday (6:30 p.m.).
Berlin is scheduled to host Inter-Lakes (3-5) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.), and will be out to avenge a 49-48 loss in Meredith on Jan. 10. The Mountaineers are slated to close out the week, on Friday (6:30 p.m.) at undefeated and division-leading Gilford (9-0).
