3-8-23 Spring sports - Kyle Stearns
Kyle Stearns blocks a Merrimack Valley opponent last year. The Eagles won the match 12-9. Spring sports are scheduled to begin on Monday, March 20. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — A spring sports preseason informational meeting for all high school athletes and their parents will be held this Monday, March 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Kennett High School in the Loynd Auditorium. KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver will give a brief welcome and information session, including a review of the Student Activity Code and an explanation of the safety procedures that are being put into place to start the spring sports season. Students and parents will then break out and have separate team meetings with their coaches.

A current sports physical (within the past two years) and ImPACT concussion testing are both required before a student may begin practicing. Ninth and 11th graders, and all other students who have not been tested within the past two years, will sign up with Colby Locke, KHS athletic trainer from Mountain Center Physical Therapy, for remote ImPACT concussion baseline test information.

