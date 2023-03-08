CONWAY — A spring sports preseason informational meeting for all high school athletes and their parents will be held this Monday, March 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Kennett High School in the Loynd Auditorium. KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver will give a brief welcome and information session, including a review of the Student Activity Code and an explanation of the safety procedures that are being put into place to start the spring sports season. Students and parents will then break out and have separate team meetings with their coaches.
A current sports physical (within the past two years) and ImPACT concussion testing are both required before a student may begin practicing. Ninth and 11th graders, and all other students who have not been tested within the past two years, will sign up with Colby Locke, KHS athletic trainer from Mountain Center Physical Therapy, for remote ImPACT concussion baseline test information.
The Family ID registration button and link to directions, as well as the Student Activities Code, can be accessed on the KHS athletics webpage (khsmwv.com/athletics). Online registration must be completed by a parent or guardian. There are three sections where students are expected to electronically sign as well, but the majority of the registration must be filled out and approved by the student’s parent or guardian. Failure to properly register may postpone a student’s eligibility and ability to participate.
Weaver announced upcoming practice dates on Monday.
Baseball — Practices begin Monday, March 20. Times will be announced at the preseason meeting. Players should wear baseball pants, a T-shirt, sneakers and bring their baseball glove.
Lacrosse (boys) — Practices begin Monday, March 20. Meet outside of the varsity locker room with all lacrosse equipment with indoor and outdoor shoes (for the parking lot). More information will be provided at the preseason meeting.
Lacrosse (girls) — Practices begin Monday, March 20. Meet outside the girls locker room and bring all lacrosse equipment including indoor shoes and outdoor cleats. Practice times and details will be announced at the preseason meeting.
Softball — Practices begin Monday, March 20. Meet in the gym. Times will be announced at the preseason meeting. Please bring gym clothes and all softball equipment to include long pants for the possibility to throw outside in the parking lot.
