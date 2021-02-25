JACKSON — Next up, the state championships.
The Kennett High boys’ and girls’ cross-country ski teams wrapped up the regular season with a number of strong performances in a classical race — the Jackson Ski touring Classic — on the grounds of Eagle Mountain House in Jackson on Feb. 20. The race was hosted by the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation.
“It was nice weather for a great day of racing,” said Steve Vosburgh, Eagles’ head coach.
The Kennett girls cruised to an overall team victory, while the boys from Conway were second behind a strong Gilford squad.
KHS placed seven girls in the top 8 to ski away with the win.
Adah Chapman of Moultonborough Academy won the race in a time of 17:30. She was joined on podium by Kennett junior Grace Perley and senior teammate Shannon Derby, who were second and third, respectively, in 18:14 and 18:32.
The Eagles took the next five places with Carli Krebs in fourth in 19:20, followed by Lia Anzaldi, fifth, 19:26; Kathryn Hawkes, sixth, 19:30; Dylan Derby, seventh, 20:09; and Leah Alkalay, eighth, 20:44.
Teammate Maya Gove was 12th, 22:30; Jordan Meier, 13th, 23:15; and Mara Taylor, 15th, 24:46.
There were 26 skiers in the race from four schools (Moultonborough Academy, Berlin, Winnacunnet and Kennett).
For the boys, Mitchell Townsend of Gilford skied to the win, besting 31 other skiers from four schools (Moultonborough Academy, Belmont, Winnacunnet and Kennett) in 13:41. He was joined on the podium by teammate Aiden Bondaz, who was second in 13:44, and Belmont’s William Riley, who took third in 13:55.
Gilford placed six skiers in the top 8 to secure the team win.
Junior Theo Castonguay, who will graduate this spring, led the Eagles, finishing fourth overall in 13:59.
Other KHS finishers were Dominick Perry, ninth, 16:23; Gabriel Freedman, 12th, 17:05; Sam Alkalay, 16th, 17:34; Caleb White, 18th, 18:02; and Micah White, 22nd, 18:50.
Kennett is scheduled to compete in the Division II Cross-Country Skiing Championships at Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch on Wednesday, March 3.
