CONWAY — Thursday looks like a perfect night for flight. The Kennett High ski jumping team has its sights set on a strong performance in the State Ski Jumping Championships, which are scheduled to be held at Proctor Academy at 6 p.m.
Coach Chip Henry’s Flight Squad has been rounding into form in this abbreviated COVID-19 season.
“Hanover is the top dog at the moment, but as each day passes. we’re getting closer and closer," he said on Wednesday. "We’ve jumped every night this week, and you can really see the improvement. I think Hanover will have their hands full with us.”
Last year, Hanover won the team title with 389 points, followed by KHS, which won the title in 2017 and ’18, second with 379.5 points; Sunapee, 359.5; Plymouth, 342; and Concord, 258.
Individually, Hanover’s Teddy Ruth narrowly edged defending champ Zach Grzesik, a junior at Kennett, for the state title with 121 to 119 points.
For the girls, which the NHIAA does not at the moment recognize an overall state champion, the girls from Conway took team honors with 389 points, followed by Plymouth, 366; Sunapee, 100; and Concord, 93.
Henry has 12 athletes out for the team this winter in Sean Morgan, Parker Mustapha, Shea Mulkern, Griffin McAuliffe, Sawyer Battles, Willem Badger and Cabot Henly for the boys and Camden Capozzoli, Vivian Rober-Carpenter, Dylan Derby, Elizabeth Koroski and Liz Blair for the girls.
The Eagles are without senior Zach Grzesik, who won the individual state championship as a sophomore and was the runner-up last year.
“Zach is Lake Placid (the Olympic Training Center in N.Y.), going off the Olympic jumps,” Henry said. “I miss him but can’t complain, he’s still ski jumping.”
Aside from a practice meet at Proctor Academy, the Eagles have flown in two meets this season, finishing second to host Hanover in the opener and then tying for first with the Marauders on Friday night at home on the jump on the Kancamagus Highway.
In the five-school meet, Hanover and Kennett each scored 383 points, followed by Merrimack Valley, 182; Lebanon, 97; and Hopkinton, 89.
“The meet went really well,” said Henry. “We were missing a couple of teams because Plymouth went back to remote learning, so they weren’t able to come, and Concord was unable to attend (due to snow in the southern half of the state). Everyone who jumped or came out to watch had a great time.”
Individually, Hanover’s Teddy Ruth, the defending state champ, soared to first place with a score of 152 from his best-two-out-of-three jumps. He had scores of 76 on his first two jumps and 69.5 on his third attempt.
Fellow Marauder Cam Forbush was second with 149.5 points, while Kennett’s Mustapha rounded out the podium in third with 149 points.
Other Eagles who jumped included Morgan, fifth, 140.5; McAuliffe, sixth, 131.5; Mulkern, seventh, 131; Battles, 10th, 105.5; Blair, 11th, 103.5; Koroski, 12th, 98.5; Badger, 13th, 97.5; Derby, 14th, 89.5; Rober-Carpenter, 15th, 84.5; Capozzoli, 17th, 77; and Henly, 21st, 64.5.
There was plenty of snow at the jump, thanks to Henry, who once again got creative to work around Mother Nature, who didn’t yield much of the white stuff in January.
“We made quite a bit of snow over four days,” he said. “Paul Doucette, who worked at Black Mountain and Attitash, helped design a pump system for us, and my buddy, Wayne Peterson, helped to make the snow. We’re in great shape now.”
Henry plans to host a learn to ski jump event at Eagles’ nest on Feb. 28 for youngsters to get their first taste of the sport.
