DURHAM — The Kennett High indoor track team closed the book on the regular season on Sunday when they competed in the final individual qualifiers at the University of New Hampshire. The Eagles turned in some solid performances.
“This was our sixth meet in six weeks,” Coach Bernie Livingston said. “I think every one is getting a little tired at this point. While I wanted everyone to run well, we treated it more like a hard training day.
He added: “You can’t overcharge (your athletes) emotional batteries too much. We really fired them up the week before at the relay meet. Still, we ran well and had a couple of PRs on individual legs and in the shot put.”
Next up for KHS will be the Division II State Championships, which are scheduled to be held in the Leverone Field House at Dartmouth College on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Senior captain Annabelle Light set a new PR by more than a foot in the shot put with a throw of 26’7.25” to finish 10th on the day (won by Kylie Allen of Milford with a toss of 33’6”).
“Annabelle had a terrific day,” Livingston said. “She’s seeded 13th at the moment and the top 12 make it. She’s right on the bubble. It would be wonderful if she got in. She had a great throw.”
He added: “It’s tough running indoors and almost impossible to train for the shot. I spoke with one coach whose athletes use a soft shell shot and they’re allowed to throw it in their cafeteria because the ceiling is so high. We gave Annabelle an old outdoor shot put and she’s been able to throw it on her own outside when she’s had a chance. …She’s been a really good captain and has had a great season.”
Seeding for the Division II State Meet is scheduled for Tuesday night.
Light will definitely be in the field for the championships since she also runs the first leg of Kennett’s 4X200-meter relay team. The Eagles are seeded ninth and the top 16 teams qualify for states.
At UNH, which has a smaller oval than Dartmouth College and Plymouth State University with a four-lane track as opposed to six lanes, teams run the 4X160-meter relay. On Sunday, KHS (Light, Vanessa Van Dyne, Gabriella Cubero and Aida Wheat) ran its second-fastest relay of the season, finishing seventh in 1:36.43 (won by Kingswood in 1:28.85).
“UNH is a tough place for everyone to run because it’s so short,” said Livingston. “The way the track curves only two teams can run at the same time. We’re looking forward to the six lanes at Dartmouth.”
Wheat, who is the No. 1 seed in the 55-meter dash and No.7 seed in the long jump, opted to forgo both of those events on Sunday to concentrate on the relay.
In the 4X160-meter relay of the boys, won by Oyster River in 1:18.88, Kennett (Logan Troon, Ross Stephens, Mikey Lyons and Devon Glackin) finished 10th in 1:26.37 (the team’s second-fastest time this winter).
The relay squad is seeded 15th and the top 16 teams qualify for states.
Stephens, a freshman, also qualified to run in the 300 meters. He was 20th in 40.63 (won by Souhegan’s Carson Behn in 38.50). He is seeded 36th in the state and only the top 12 qualify for the championships.
Senior McKayla Dockham ran her second-fastest time in the 600 meters, placing 11th in 2:01.25 (won by Bow’s Lexi Insana in 1:53.36). She is seeded 28th in the state and only the top 12 qualify for states.
Dockham turned around and set a new individual PR on the anchor leg of the 4X400 relay team with Catherine Shackford, Stephanie Kendzierski and Hannah Smith to set a new team PR by over 3 seconds in placing eighth in 5:20.18 (won by Oyster River in 4:32.85).
Athletes and teams that finish in the top six at Dartmouth qualify for the New England Indoor Track and Field Championships at Worcester State University in Worcester, Mass. on March 18 at a time still yet to be determined.
