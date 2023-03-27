CONWAY — Spring sports are in full swing at Kennett High School, but the first time the boys’ lacrosse team gets on a field maybe next week when the Eagles have a road scrimmage planned. Fields at KHS, which got another three inches of the white stuff on Saturday, remain under a solid snow cover.
“We’re doing the best we can inside for now,” Trent Weston, the Eagles’ new head coach, said by phone Friday.
Weston, who served as the junior varsity coach for the past two years, takes over from Steve Graustein, who guided the Eagles for four seasons. Weston, a retired Army officer, played high school lacrosse in Northern Virginia from 1987-91. His love of the sport led him to be an assistant coach at Edison High School in Northern Virginia from 1997-2001. He has played in multiple leagues and pickup lacrosse whenever he could.
There are 39 boys out for the program this spring, down from 46 in 2023.
“It was hard last year at times to get kids meaningful playing time due to the numbers,” said Weston.
The team does not have a junior varsity coach yet, but volunteers John Barry and Joseph LaRose have been helping Weston.
“If it all comes to fruition, we’ll have a deep (coaching) staff,” Weston said.
The Eagles opened their preseason on March 20, and have been in the Peter Ames Gymnasium daily.
“We’ve been working on passing, fielding a lot of ground balls and putting together our shell offense,” Weston said. “It’s been a lot of fundamentals, but that’s OK. We’re still deciding who will be on what squad.”
Ideally, Weston wants to carry 20-23 boys on the varsity, with some of those swinging between varsity and JV in order to see plenty of playing time.
Weston said there are 11 seniors out for the team, including returning captain Kyle Stearns. Stearns, who has played goalie in the past, will be counted on to help anchor the defense while junior Carter Tasker will be between the pipes in net.
Senior Sean Carrier brings speed to the midfield while fellow senior Cooper Santuccio will be another stalwart on defense and junior Noah Noah Mihelis will be a long-stick midfielder.
Three sophomores — Cameron Fusco, AJ Guida and Connor Wiggin — bring experience and talent to the field for KHS and will be counted on for increased roles this spring.
Junior Robbie Murphy will lead the attack for the Eagles and could become the school’s all-time leading scorer this season. He will be joined up front by talented seniors Jacob Infinger, Jackson Burke and Carver Petell, all returning letter winners.
The team plans to hold a shoot-a-thon fundraiser this Friday. Players have been collecting pledges for each mile per hour they shoot. For example, if someone pledges $1 per mph and the player’s shot is recorded by radar at 75 mph, that would be a $75 donation.
“We’re trying to buy new helmets,” Weston said. “We want to go from while to black and these helmets will belong the players at the end of the season.”
You can can make a pledge through any current members of the team or can reach out to Coach Weston by email at t_weston@sau9.org.
Kennett is scheduled to open preseason exhibition play against Inter-Lakes in Meredith next Monday at 4:45 p.m. The varsity will play a match while the JVs will work on a few situational scenarios with the Lakers.
The Eagles will suit up for a cause during this preseason when they take part in the second annual “Playing for a Purpose Jamboree” in Manchester on Saturday, April 8. Hosted by Manchester Lacrosse, proceeds from the daylong event go directly to support patient services and cancer research at the Friends of Dartmouth Cancer Center.
Kennett is one of eight schools participating in the jamboree. Weston said the day will feature competitive games and a skills competition while supporting a terrific cause.
“We have all been touched by cancer — this event is our way of fighting back,” the flyer for the event states.
Each team will be assigned a cancer to play for and the team will wear a jersey/T-shirt with the color of the cancer they are assigned. Players are welcome to write the names of loved ones who have been affected by cancer on the shirt.
“KHS Boys Lacrosse will be playing for lung cancer and will be wearing white,” said Weston.
Manchester will wear pink and play for breast cancer; Trinity will don purple for pancreatic cancer; Pembroke Academy will wear lime for non-Hodgkins lymphoma; ConVal will wear gray for brain cancer; Spaulding will wear light blue for prostate cancer; Keene will don black for melanoma cancer; and Kingswood will wear orange for leukemia.
Scheduled to start at 8 a.m., each team will be guaranteed three 25-minute running time games.
Kennett is slated to play Keene at 9:30 a.m.; Spaulding at noon; and Kingswood at 2 p.m.
Following the first four games, there will be a skills competition featuring the fastest shot; an accuracy contest; a face-off knockout; and a one vs. one contest.
The day will culminate, at roughly 3:45 p.m., with what should be a powerful yet moving tribute.
“Following the end of the eighth game of the day,” the jamboree flyer states, “we will hold a ceremony on the field that will involve all teams. Players will line the perimeter of the field and a representative from each team will read names of loved ones who have been affected by cancer.”
Weston ad his troops have talked about goals for the season.
“We have a really tough schedule,” he said. “I told the boys to forget the schedule. We want people to say that coming to Kennett is not a vacation, you’re in for a game every time you play us.”
Weston added: “We have the potential to come out of this season at .500 or a little better. I want the boys to have fun, learn to play the right way and build this program.”
Kennett will play a 14-game schedule in the highly-competitive Division II this season. The Eagles are slated to face a familiar foe on Opening Day on Tuesday, April 11 at 4 p.m. They’ll welcome the Knights of Kingswood to town. It will be the first of two planned meetings during the season with the second scheduled for May 25 at 5:30 p.m. in Wolfeboro.
Portsmouth is the current two-time state champion, having beaten Derryfield 16-10 for the Division II title last June.
KHS is scheduled to face the champs in Portsmouth on May 2 at 4:30 p.m. The Eagles will meet Derryfield in Manchester on April 17 at 4 p.m. in their second game of the season.
