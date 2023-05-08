05-04-23 KHS Girls Tennis anzaldi looking
Joce Anzaldi winds up for a shot during the Kennett High girls' tennis match against Goffstown on Thursday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — April vacation did not slow down the Kennett High girls’ tennis team last week. The Eagles came out of the break and continued their winning ways. The hometown flock is currently riding a three-match winning streak.

KHS went on the road on April 20 and beat Milford 9-0; traveled to Wolfeboro and beat rival Kingswood 7-2 on May 1; and topped Goffstown 8-1 at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Center at KHS on Thursday.

