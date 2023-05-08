CONWAY — April vacation did not slow down the Kennett High girls’ tennis team last week. The Eagles came out of the break and continued their winning ways. The hometown flock is currently riding a three-match winning streak.
KHS went on the road on April 20 and beat Milford 9-0; traveled to Wolfeboro and beat rival Kingswood 7-2 on May 1; and topped Goffstown 8-1 at the Jon C. Judge Tennis Center at KHS on Thursday.
The wins lifted Coach Duncan Yarworth’s troops to 5-2 and has them in fifth place in Division II.
At Milford, the Eagles swept the singles against the Spartans (0-6).
In singles, at No. 1, Joce Anzaldi topped Melissa Sage 8-1; at No. 2, Gracie Baillargeon beat Ava Hutcheons 8-4; at No. 3, McKayla Dockham rolled past Hayden Dyer 8-0; at No. 4, Carli Krebs cruised by Willa Audley 8-0; at No. 5, Mattie Macomber bested Shilo Chappel 8-1; and at No. 6, Bella King bageled Abby Haernick 8-0.
In doubles, at No. 1, Anzaldi/Baillargeon beat Sage/Hutcheons 8-3; at No. 2, Macomber/King beat Dyer/Audley 8-1; and at No. 3, Leah Alkalay/Celi Mahoney beat Chappel/Haernick 8-2.
Against Kingswood (2-6), Kennett took five of the six singles to win the match.
In singles, at No. 1, A. Dolliver beat Anzaldi 8-1; at No. 2, Baillargeon topped M. Letorle 9-7; at No. 3, Dockham bested A. Lawlor 8-1; at No. 4, Krebs beat I. Bush 8-3; at No. 5, Macomber bested S. Perry 8-1; and at No. 6, King topped P. Seigars 8-4.
In doubles, at No. 1, Dolliver/Letorle beat Anzaldi/Baillargeon 8-5; at No. 2, Dockham/Krebs topped Lawlor/Bush 8-2; and Macomber/King beat Perry/Seigars 8-4.
Back at the friendly confines of Kennett High, the Eagles again wrapped up the match early by winning five of the singles against Goffstown (6-4)
In singles, at No. 1, Anzaldi topped Sophie Perron 8-3; at No. 2, Nicole Barnes bested Baillargeon 8-3; at No. 3, Dockham beat Holly Chamberlain 8-4; at No. 4, Krebs bageled Amelia Robinson 8-0; at No. 5, Macomber rolled past Kendal Dubois 8-4; and at No. 6, King topped Claire LaRoche 8-1.
In doubles, at No. 1, Anzaldi/Baillargeon beat Perron/Barnes 8-3; at No. 2, Dockham/Krebs beat Chamberlain/Robinson 8-0; and at No. 3, Macomber/King beat Dubois/LaRoche 8-2.
Kennett was on the road on Monday playing rival Plymouth (6-1 in Division III). Results were not known as of press time.
The Eagles have four matches in five days this week, including three days in a row. Wednesday, KHS is scheduled to travel to Manchester to play Manchester West (0-7); Thursday, they’re slated to host Kingswood; and Friday, venture through Pinkham Notch to play Berlin (3-4 in Division III).
