CONWAY — Skiing classical, the Kennett High girls’ and boys’ cross-country team turned in several strong performances at the second New Hampshire Nordic Coaches Association race in Plymouth on Feb. 12. The Eagles flowed that up with a good race at White Mountains Regional last Wednesday.
Every winter the NHNCA organizes the NH Series races, arguably the country's premier high school Nordic race series. These two races, one freestyle (last month in Whitefield) and one classical technique (in Plymouth on Feb. 12) attracted over 600 middle and high school racers and their adoring fans.
There were 142 girls in the “A” race 5K classic, which was won by Gilford’s Catherine Stow in 17:09. She was joined on the podium by Ford Sayre’s Elsa Bolinger, who was second in 17:41, and Frances Trafton of Hopkinton, who was third overall in 17:55.
Kennett junior Carli Krebs, the reigning state skimeister (awarded to the top overall cross-country and alpine skier), was 21st overall in 19:59. She was followed by Grace Perley, 26th, 20:16; Joce Anzaldi, 39th, 21:13; Piper Lopashanski, 58th, 22:29; Leah Alkalay, 84th, 24:41; Jordan Meier, 85th, 24:42; Maya Gove, 107th, 26:42; and Zoe Groves, 116th, 27:30.
With scores from the two races combined, Hopkinton took team honors for the girls with 80 points, while Holderness was second, 116, and Lebanon, third, 157.
Kennett was seventh overall out of 24 teams with 246 points.
Gilford was the top team for the boys with 100 points, while Lebanon was a point behind in second with 101, and Fall Mountain took third with 126 points.
For the boys, 146 skiers started the “A” race. Sam Murray of Ford Sayre won the race in 15:43, while Concord’s Tyler Watt, son of two-time Kennett state skimeister Jim Watt, was second in 15:56, and Belmont’s William Riley rounded out the podium in third, 15:59.
Kennett’s lone skier, Gabriel Freedman was 49th in 19:27.
In the middle school division for the girls, Shannon Fay of Kennett Middle School was 45th in 30:21. She was followed by Nina Lajoie, 53rd, 32:25; Nola Bradeen, 57th, 33:51; and Jenna Burnell, 63rd, 35:36.
For the boys, Kennett Middle School’s Liam Alexander was 52nd, 37:43, and Finn Lajoie was 53rd, 38:19, while Josiah Bartlett Elementary School racers Hunter Roberts and Thomas Pribble were 38th and 48th, respectively, in 31:31 and 34:06.
This race series is used to select the top 24 high school boys and top 24 high school girls to Team NH to compete in the New England Nordic Ski Association's U16 and Eastern High School Championships in March.
The 2022 NENSA Eastern High School Championships are scheduled to be held at Titcomb Mountain in Farmington, Maine, on March 18-20.
The 2022 NENSA U16 Championships are slated for March 11-13 at the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation in Jackson.
“We are excited to partner with JacksonXC to host this race weekend,” the NH Nordic Coaches Association release states on its website. “In addition to being one of the largest cross-country ski centers in the East, Jackson is an experienced race host. They regularly host the University of New Hampshire Carnival, have hosted NCAA Championships in 2007, 2017 and 2021 as well as Junior Nationals in 2000. The NENSA Eastern U16 Championships were last hosted by Jackson in 2010.”
According to Ellen Chandler, the executive director of JacksonXC, “We love hosting races and are thrilled to put on this event!”
On Wednesday, the Eagles put on their skate skis for the 5K in Whitefield. The girls from Conway skied to team honors with a total time of 58:17.48, to top Gilford, 1:01:29.68; Moultonborough Academy, 1:09:14.48; and host White Mountains, 1:14:54.28.
Gilford’s Stow continued her winning ways, topping the 35-skier field in 12:55.
Kennett was led by Krebs, who was second in 13:38, while Moultonborough Academy’s Adah Chapman completed the podium in third place in 14:14.
KHS senior Perley was fourth overall in 14:19, followed by Anzaldi, eighth, 15:08; Lopashanski, ninth, 15:10; Meier, 11th, 16:49; Gove, 12th 17:00; Alkalay, 14th, 17:39; and Groves, 24th, 19:29.
For the boys, Gilford’s Mitchell Townsend won the race in 11:41, topping 37 racers. Teammate Aiden Bondaz was second, 11:58, and Riley of Belmont took third in 12:03.
Freedman was seventh in 13:01.
Gilford took team honors with a four-skier time of 49:11.21, followed by White Mountains, 56:52.97; Profile, 56:57.27; and Moultonborough Academy, 1:03:46.35.
Coach Steve Vosburgh was pleased with how his troops skied.
Kennett is scheduled to close out its regular-season race schedule this Thursday at the Lakes and Mountains Championships at Waterville Valley at 2 p.m.
The Eagles will compete in the Division I Cross-Country Ski Championships at Great Glen Trails on Tuesday, March 8 at 10 a.m.
