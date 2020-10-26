CONWAY — After opening the season 1-3, the Kennett High boys’ soccer team has won three in a row to head into the Division III playoffs with momentum on its side.
The Eagles went 2-0 last week with a 2-1 win on the road at the top of Pinkham Notch against rival Berlin 2-1 on Oct. 19, and then beat previously undefeated and unscored upon Inter-Lakes 2-1 at home on Wednesday.
Kennett went 4-3 in an abbreviated regular-season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tournament format with soccer this fall due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and out of the division.
Teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There were four teams in the Region 4 cluster. Kennett along with Plymouth, Kingswood and Merrimack Valley were placed in Region 4. All of the schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams.
As luck would have it, Kennett drew the No. 3 seed and has to travel to No. 2 Kingswood (1-2) to play the Knights on Wednesday at 6 p.m. under the lights on turf in Wolfeboro.
Merrimack Valley (4–6-1), the No. 1 seed, will host No. 4 seed Plymouth (7-4) on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Kennett beat Kingswood 2-0 in the long meeting between the Carroll County rivals in Conway on Oct. 7. The teams had been scheduled to meet again two days later but the match was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
MV and Plymouth did not meet during the regular season.
Kennett would welcome an opportunity to see Plymouth a third time this fall. The Bobcats beat the Eagles 3-2 in Conway in the season-opener on Sept. 22, and then won 2-0 in Plymouth two days later. If Kennett and Plymouth both win, the next round would be played in Conway on Saturday.
“The boys are playing well,” Coach Camden Clark said of the Kennett squad.
Originally slated to play Berlin two days earlier, the match was postponed after three inches of snow fell there. On Oct. 19, the Eagles were for a rematch from a 2-1 loss at home to the Mountaineers on Oct. 5.
“After a rough opening 15 minutes, we moved the ball really well and did some nice things,” Clark said.
The Eagles got back on level terms on an Alex Clark direct free-kick.
“It was a gorgeous goal,” said Coach Clark.
The match was 1-1 at halftime, but in the second half, the boys from Conway got the winning goal with 20 minutes to play. Riley Hayes scored off a feed from Ethan Clay-Storm.
“Riley has been unbelievable for us,” Clark said.
Berlin through caution to the wind in search of an equalizer but the Kennett defense of Matt Nordwick, Robbie Murphy, Colby Eastwood and Jack Cryan were solid, and junior goalie Aubrey Narducci was a rock between the posts.
“Aubrey had a great game,” Clark said.
The Eagles may have saved their best performance for the final regular-season match when Inter-Lakes (5-1-1 in Division III) came to town on Wednesday. The Lakers had outscored their opponents 17-0 prior to arriving in Conway.
The hometown flock changed that and did it inside of 12 minutes. Alex Clark bounced on an errant goal kick just outside of the penalty area, took two dribbles and fired a low laser into the left-hand side of the net beating the diving Inter-Lakes goalie to make it 1-0.
“Alex had been really solid for me,” Clark said. “Anywhere I’ve put him, he’s played well.”
Kennett did a nice job of controlling the midfield with Willem Badger and Hayes orchestrating things, while Clay-Storm and Ty Montowski did a nice job staying wide and helping to spread the field.
“I think the midfield was one of our strengths,” said Clark.
It was Montowski who set up Kennett’s second goal when he beat a defender down the right-wing and broke into the penalty area where he was tripped. The referees immediately pointed to the penalty spot. With 18:43 to play in the half, Hayes doubled the KHS lead when he uncorked his shot into the roof of the net for the 2-0 advantage.
‘Ty had been out for two weeks due to the (COVID-19) case at Kennett, so it was nice to get him back,” Clark said. “Luckily, he only missed one match. He came back and play as though he had never left.”
The Eagles almost extended the lead further a minute later when Clark beat a defender and with two more Lakers coming his way got off a quick shot that saw the Lakers’ goalie make his save of the match with a diving stop.
The Lakers pulled a goal back in the second half, but the Eagles held on to close out the win.
Clark praised the play of Hayes, Clark, Aiden Sherlock and Ethan Clay-Storm in the win.
“There is very little I have to critique with Ethan, he’s always solid,” he said.
Clark said Kennett was offered an opportunity to play another match on Friday.
“I turned it down because we want to focus on the playoffs,” Clark said.
Clark looks forward to the post-season and playing Kingswood.
“It should be a good one,” he said. “They are a solid team.”
Clark added: “We have the talent to make it through. If we can continue playing the way we have I’ll be pleased.
“It’s been a short but successful season. The thing I really like is when we go out onto the field for practice or matches, they want to get better. For a lot of them, I think this season has reignited a spark and they’re having fun.”
