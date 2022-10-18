Kennett High cross-country runners (from left) Piper Lopashanski, Jewelz Gorham, Ben Biche, Patrick Laughland and Nolan Proulx display their top 10 T-shirts from the annual Kingswood Invitational in Wolfeboro on Saturday. (RICK BICHE PHOTO)
The Kennett High cross-country running teams turned in strong performances at the annual Kingswood Invitational in Wolfeboro on Saturday. (RICK BICHE PHOTO)
Kennett High junior Molly DellaValla proudly displays her top 10 T-shirts from the annual Kingswood Invitational in Wolfeboro on Saturday. (COURTESY PHOTO)
WOLFEBORO — The Kennett High cross-country running teams closed the book on the regular season in style last Saturday. The boys took first place in the annual Kingswood Invitational in Wolfeboro, topping five other schools, while the girls from Conway placed second overall.
“It was a perfect 10,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said of the weather and the meet. “It was probably as nice of a day as we’ve had for a meet in a long time.”
He added: “Overall, the course was great. We started on the football field, where visually you can see a lot of the race. It was a slower course than we ran (Oct. 7) in Plymouth. It’s all on grass and there were a few muddy spots from the rain the day before, but all in all, it’s a great course. I like it.”
The Kennett boys took team honors, placing three runners in the top eight to score 46 points. Plymouth was second with 53 points, followed by Trinity, 75; Laconia, 89; and Kingswood, 91.
Prospect Mountain did not have the necessary five finishers to post a team score. The Timberwolves only had two boys run in the field of 43 student-athletes.
For the girls, Plymouth placed five runners in the top nine to secure the team victory with 23 points. Kennett, which had four girls in the top 10, was second with 34 points, followed by Trinity, 80.
Prospect Mountain (three girls), Moultonborough Academy (two girls) and Kingswood (one girl) did not post team scores.
“This was a nice way to end the regular season,” Livingston said. “The boys won the meet, beating Plymouth by seven points. At our home meet (the Kennett Invitational on Oct. 8), we tied them and edged them out on our sixth runner (posting a faster time than Plymouth’s sixth finisher). The effort was good and the performances were really good.”
Individually for the boys, Plymouth junior Leo Ebner won the 5K in 18:17. He was joined on the podium by Kennett captain Ben Biche, who was second in 18:33, and Plymouth’s Nicholas Ring, who was third, 19:23.
Other KHS finishers were Nolan Proulx, sixth, 19:58; Patrick Laughland, eighth, 20:25; Will Odell, 15th, 21:11; Jeffrey Tierney, 17th, 2139; Ross Stephens, 18th, 21:39; Joseph DellaValla, 19th, 21:45; Jack Jarell, 37th, 23:15; Mikey Lyons, 38th, 23:20; and Finn Lajoie, 41st, 24:55.
“Ben ran well,” said Livingston. “He’s really having a good season. He’s been a good captain and a good leader.”
He added: “Three boys in the top 10 and we had three freshmen finish 19th or higher. Kudos to the boys. They’ve worked really hard and continued to get better with each meet.”
In the girl’s race, which had 34 finishers, Plymouth sisters Addi Englund, a junior, and Eli England, a freshman, finished first and second overall, respectively, in 19:52 and 20:49.
They were joined on the podium by Kennett senior and captain Kaylee McLellan, who was third in 21:37. McLellan has been the Eagles’ top runner all season.
Other KHS finishers were Piper Lopashanski, fourth, 22:14; Jewelz Gorham, sixth, 23:12; Molly DellaValla, 10th, 24:07; Stephanie Kendzierski, 14th, 24:29; Lauren Violette, 15th, 24:29; McKayla Dockham, 16th, 24:37; Grace Yannelli, 22nd, 26:14 (a PR by more than a minute); Rylie Walker, 25th, 26:34; Catherine Shackford, 26th, 26:34; Autumn Verran, 29th, 29:19; Vanessa Van Dyne, 30th, 29:19; Eliah Feil, 31st, 29:48; and Zoe Groves, 34th, 34:58.
“Our girls were second to a very good Plymouth team,” Livingston said. “They should definitely make it to the State Championships (Nov. 5). I think they’re certainly among the top six teams in Division II.”
He added: “Kaylee and Piper continue to lead the way and Jewelz is right there with them. All of the girls are running well at the right time.
For the first time, Kennett will field a squad of boys and girls to compete in the New Hampshire Junior Varsity Cross-Country Championships in Northwood this Wednesday at 4 p.m. Coe-Brown Academy is the host school.
“I’m really looking forward to having that meet,” Livingston said. “Last year, we were able to field just a girl’s team. It will be so nice to take two teams down there.”
Next up for the Kennett varsity squads is the Division II State Championships on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Derryfield Park in Manchester at 10 a.m.
“We’ll have a good week and a half of practice to get ready for Derryfield,” said Livingston. “If everyone can staff healthy, I think we’re peaking at the right time.”
