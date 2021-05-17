CONWAY — The Kennett High boys’ lacrosse team outscored visiting Inter-Lakes-Moultonborough Academy 5-1 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 14-9 victory on Friday afternoon at home. Freshman Robbie Murphy had his best game as an Eagles netting six goals in the victory.
The win lifted Kennett to 1-6 with four matches canceled due to COVID-19. This was just the third opponent the hometown flock has faced, having played rivals Plymouth twice (4-3 and 6-5 loses) and Kingswood four times in a row (9-6, 10-3, 12-2 and 14-5 loses).
“Friday, we started off well, had a little lull in the middle but brought it all back together in the fourth quarter,” Coach Steve Graustein said. “I’m happy for the boys to get a win. We played well, but we know we can play better.”
Kennett led 3-2 after the opening quarter. The contest was knotted at 8-8 at the half. Just one goal was scored in the third period, it was by the Eagles, who led 9-8 going into the final quarter.
Kennett held IL-MA (0-6, with four matches canceled due to COVID) to just one goal in the second half. Sophomore goalie Kyle Steans made several key saves, stopping 11 of 20 shots on net.
Murphy led the KHS attack with six goals and an assist.
“Robbie had a great game,” said Graustein.
Gavin Eldridge-Ferry and Bobby Graustein each had three goals and an assist, while Graustein also had a strong game when it came to face-offs.
Sean Morgan and Evan Fisette rounded out the scoring with a goal and an assist apiece.
Coaches Graustein and John Barry were impressed by the strong defensive effort of Gavin Gagne, who blanketed the visitor’s top offensive player, holding him to just two goals.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association had an open tournament last fall and winter for multiple sports with everyone making the playoffs and initially playing in a regionalized cluster in the opening rounds of post-season play. That format has continued this spring.
“We want to keep improving and make sure we’re playing our game,” said Graustein. “I think we can compete with the teams we have left on our schedule.”
The Eagles are scheduled to play a home-and-home series against Laconia (4-1 in Division III with one match canceled due to the pandemic), kicking off in Conway on Tuesday (4 p.m.), and culminating in Laconia on Thursday (4 p.m.)
KHS is slated to wrap up the regular season next week with a home-and-home series with Plymouth on the road on May 24 and at home on May 27 with the playoffs to follow.
