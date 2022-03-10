Senior Sam Habert-Jaques and her fellow Kennett High winter sports athletes will be recognized at the annual winter sports awards in the Loynd Auditorium on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kennett High School Athletic Department will hold is annual Winter Sports Awards on Tuesday, March 15, at 5:30 p.m. The award presentations will be held in the Loynd Auditorium.
A presentation of the major awards will be given by the coaches of all of the winter teams. Family and friends of the athletes are invited to join in congratulating the award winners from each team.
A presentation of sports letters for each team will follow the awards ceremony in separate rooms.
Come join the teams and their coaches to acknowledge the hard work and accomplishments of all of the Kennett winter athletes.
"This award night is also a time to show our appreciation of all of those parents and fans who have supported the teams throughout the season," Kennett Athletic Director Neal Weaver said.
Teams being recognized and awards scheduled to presented include the Karl Seidenstuecker Award, named in honor of the longtime and legendary Kennett basketball coach, “is awarded each year to the young man who best exemplifies the traits admired by Coach Seidenstuecker. These traits include coachability, all-around play, leadership and sportsmanship, consistently representing the team and Kennett High School in a respectful manner.”
The boys’ basketball program also present the Sut Marshall Award, given to an “Eagle who best represents Sut’s qualities.”
The girls' basketball award, also known as The Russ Award, is given in honor of longtime basketball coach and educator Bob Russell. “The award is given to the player who demonstrates pride, determination, leadership, behavior and enthusiasm in the sport of basketball.”
The Jim Terry Award, “named after longtime coach Jim Terry is given at the conclusion of each season to the player(s) who has demonstrated excellence in determination, discipline, leadership and sportsmanship both on and off the ice."
The Unified Basketball Award.
The Indoor Track Award.
The Eddie K. Bradley III Spirit of Skiing Award, “named after longtime assistant alpine Coach Ed Bradley.”
