CONWAY — It’s felt a lot more like indoor than outdoor track and field for members of the Kennett High team this spring. Old Man Winter has been slow to leave the area, promoting the Eagles to spend far more time indoors than outside. The weather seems to finally be cooperating in just the nick of time.
“We finally were able to get out on a portion of the track on Friday,” Coach Bernie Livingston said by phone. “We have about 60 meters (of the 400-meter Livingston Oval) that is free of snow.”
He added: “It’s been a challenge this spring. Last year, I think we were on the track every day from the opening of preseason. (Laughing) for me, it feels like déjà vu, it’s like we’re still doing indoor track.”
Kennett is scheduled to open the 2023 season on the road in Wolfeboro in a meet hosted by Carroll County neighbors Kingswood on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Last year, at the Division II New Hampshire Track and Field Championships in Pelham, Aida Wheat, as a sophomore, won the championship in both the 100-and 200-meter dashes, breaking her school record in the 100 meters twice (12.5 seconds) and coming oh-so-close to her 200-meter mark, while Piper Lopashanski, a freshman, won the 400 meters; the 4X100 relay team of Alexis Tuttle, Sam Habert-Jaques, Brynne Fayle and Wheat — third; and the 4X800 relay team of Molly DellaValla, Grace Perley, Amy Burton and Lopashanski took first place by a second.
The following weekend at the prestigious Meet of Champions at Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston, Wheat and Lopashanski turned in top-six performances to punch their tickets to the New England Track and Field Championships in New Britain, Conn., the following weekend. Wheat was second in the 200 meters and third in the 100, while Lopashanski placed fourth in the 400.
The 4X100 relay team was 10th and the 4X800 relay squad placed seventh, missing out on New Englands by one spot.
In Connecticut, Wheat finished 15th in the 100-meter dash and eighth in the 200 meters, while Lopashanski was 13th in the 400 meters.
“To have two athletes finish in the top 15 in New England is just incredible,” said Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach. “They’re great competitors and showed great sportsmanship — I’m really proud of them.”
Kennett lost 12 seniors to graduation in Mackenzie Bradbury, Amy Burton, Taylor Garland, Maya Gove, Sam Habert-Jaques, Grace Perley and Alexis Tuttle for the girls and Hunter Daggett, Jack Martin, Henry Moneypenny, Kylan Morneau and Tristen Smith for the boys last June.
There are 44 athletes out for the program this spring (up from 41 last year) with 23 girls (the same as in 2022) and 21 boys (up from 18 last year). Kennett just five years ago had over 100 students out for track.
“I think we’re in a new culture where not that many athletes are participating like they did pre-COVID-19,” Livingston said. “Before COVID we had around 60 participants. It’s not just here, I’ve been told it’s happening everywhere.”
He added: “The good thing is we’ve got the cream of the crop as far as student-athlete go. This is a really nice group.”
Members of this year’s team for the boys include seniors Ben Biche and Devon Glackin; juniors Sebastian Brochu, Nash Harrigan, Tyler McCluskey, Aiden Parsons and Tyler Walcott; sophomores Owen Arias, Beckett Clark and Logan Troon; and freshmen Rob Burton, Charlie Doherty, Jack Jarell, Jonah Katz, Fin Lajoie, Miey Lyons, Isac Nelson, William Odell, Lance Sholik, Ross Stephens and Jeffrey Tierney.
On the girl’s team are seniors Shannon Abrams, Annabelle Light and Mara Taylor; juniors Catherine Shackford, Autumn Verran, and Aida Wheat; sophomores Zoe Groves, Lillian Hicks, Hannah Kelsch, Stephanie Kendzierski, Piper Lopashanski, Hallie Morneau, Isabella Sidoti and Vanessa VanDyne; and freshmen Tianna Alleyne, Ava Barrett, Gabriella Cubero, Jeweliana Gorham, Angelina Legare, Josie MacDonald, Hannah Smith and Grace Yannelli.
This year’s team captains are Shannon Abrams and Annabelle Light for the girl's team and Ben Biche and Devon Glackin for the boy's team.
“I’m happy with our captains,” said Livingston. “With the numbers we have out, we only need two for each team. They’ll provide veteran senior leadership and have been great in the preseason.”
Livingston is again joined on the track by assistant coaches Tim Livingston (his son), Juliana Livingston (his granddaughter), Eileen Livingston (his wife) and Kathleen Murdough. Terry (Livingston) Ballou (his daughter) is also working with the sprinters and relay teams.
Tim Livingston, who coaches cross-country at the middle school level, is the distance coach, working with athletes at the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter distances along with the 4X800 meters relay teams.
Murdough is working with athletes on a wide range of events but primarily with the sprinters.
Eileen Livingston is also helping with the team this spring in the running events.
Julianna Livingston is working with the throwers.
The Eagles opened spring training on March 20.
“Tim and Julianna have been outside with the distance runners and the throwers because they’re really pretty limited in what they can do inside,” said Livingston said. “We haven’t been able to do any jumping events. We’ve had nine practices and I’d say under the circumstances, things are going pretty well. We’ve dealt with a few injuries and some sickness.”
He added: “Given the weather and not being able to get onto a track, this may be a year where we don’t get fully on our track until the end of April. We may need a few meets to use as hard training sessions.”
The Eagles have nine regular season meets this season, including two at home on April 25 and May 2. Both meets are scheduled for 4 p.m.
Winnisquam Regional in Tilton will play host for the annual Wilderness League meet on May 20 at 9 a.m.
The Division II State Meet is scheduled for Friday, May 26 in Durham and hosted by Oyster River at a time still yet to be determined.
The Meet of Champions is slated for June 3 at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester at a time still yet to be determined and the New England Track and Field Championships are on June 10 at a site and time still to be determined.
