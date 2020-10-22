CONWAY — For the second time in three days, the Kennett High field team beat a good team for the third time in a row when it topped rival Kingswood 2-0 on the turf in Wolfeboro to reach the Elite 8 in the Division II playoffs on a balmy Thursday afternoon.
Senior co-captain Maddie Stewart netted what proved to the game-winner in the third quarter, and junior Taylor Gaudette added an all-important insurance goal midway through the fourth period to seal the win. Freshman Madison Walcott stood tall in goal for the Eagles to record the shutout.
“It’s very exciting to get the win,” Cassie Daley, Eagles’ head coach, said, following the match. “The girls really played well. We knew Kingswood would be good and they were.
She added: “Both of our goals were excellent, and Madison had some key saves. She was very aggressive which really helped her, and our defense had a great game.”
Members of this year’s varsity squad are seniors Tatum Brett, Mckenzie Carr, Ella Chandler, Jaelin Cummings, Livy Curry, Amber Grant, Kathryn Hawkes, Elizabeth Koroski and Maddie Stewart; juniors Molly Arnold, Veronica Carboni, Caroline Coleman, Taylor Gaudette and Lily Orth; sophomore Tessa Capozzoli; and freshmen Ava Gaudette, Eliza Graustein, Allie Hussey and Madison Walcott.
Kennett (9-0), which beat fellow rival Plymouth 3-2 in the opening round of the tournament on the road on Monday, beat Kingswood (1-3) in both regular-season meetings, winning 3-2 in Wolfeboro on Oct. 6 and 4-0 in Conway two days later.
While Kennett, the No. 5 seed in Region 3, had to play No. 4 Plymouth (5-5) in a play-in tournament game, the Knights, who drew the No. 1 seed, had not played a match since Oct. 8 against the Eagles as their final three regular-season games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lebanon (6-2-1), the No. 2 seed, hosted No. 3 seed Hanover (8-3-1) on Thursday with the visiting Marauders winning 2-1.
“We haven’t seen them this season, but we know they are a good team, but we’re a good team, too,” said Daley. “We’re excited to still be playing.”
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tournament format with field hockey this fall due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and out of the division.
Teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There were five teams in the Region 3 cluster. Despite being one of only two undefeated teams in Division II (along with Souhegan, 9-0), Kennett along with Plymouth, Kingswood, Hanover and Lebanon were placed in Region 3. All five schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams. As luck would have it, Kennett drew the No. 5 seed, the lowest possible number.
Kennett will now travel to Hanover for Region 3 cluster finals on Monday at 3 p.m., weather-permitting.
The semifinals are schedule to be held on Wednesday with the winner of Region 2 playing the winner of Region 2 and Region 1 playing Region 4. A draw will take place to determine the home teams for the games.
The finals are slated for Nov. 1, and again the home side will be determined by a blind draw.
