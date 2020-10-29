CONWAY — The Kennett High field hockey team will play for the second state championship in the school’s history on Sunday, and the Eagles will get an opportunity to win the title at home.
The hometown flock remained undefeated on the season and its passage to the finals with “a total team effort” performance to beat Merrimack Valley 2-0 at Centola Field on the Kennett campus in a driving rain Thursday afternoon.
“We finally broke the mold,” a smiling Coach Cassie Daley said just minutes after the final whistle. “We’ve reached the Final Four five times in the last seven years, but this is the first time we’re going to the championship game. I’m so proud of this group of girls. They are amazing.”
The win listed Kennett to 11-0 on the season but also gave the team a measure of revenge against Merrimack Valley. Last year, the Pride came to Conway and upset the Eagles 1-0 in the state quarterfinals.
“I kept telling the girls to think about last year and how it felt to lose on your field,” said Daley. “We have so many things that are doable today. We can get to the finals and have an opportunity to play for the championship on our field.”
Daley and Assistant Coach Meghan Breton said this team “suddenly clicked” after wins at Winnisquam on Sept. 30 and in Berlin on Oct. 3.
“We became a team during that stretch, a total team,” Daley said.
Kennett will host another undefeated team in Souhegan (11-0), which beat Oyster River 6-0 in the other semifinal in Durham on Thursday afternoon.
“We have to play our game, it doesn’t matter who we play,” Daley said.
The title game is tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m.
The Eagles took the lead for good with 7:37 to play in the second quarter on a goal by senior Kathryn Hawkes.
Kennett weathered MV bid for an equalizer in the third quarter with staunch defense a couple of quality saves by freshman goalie Madison Walcott, who recorded her third straight shutout in just four starts, all in the playoffs.
“Madie was so instrumental in the win,” Daley said. “She kept us in the game in the second half. She was so aggressive and a big reason why we won.”
She added: “I’m so happy for this group of girls. They come to practice every day and work hard to get better. I’m very happy we’re one of the last two teams still practicing.”
KHS iced the game with 10:08 to play on a goal by Taylor Gaudette from close range.
Even up 2-0, the Eagles continued to press forward and carried the play for the final five minutes. When the horn sounded ending the game, every Eagle flew to Walcott to celebrate.
Members of this year’s varsity squad are seniors Tatum Brett, Mckenzie Carr, Ella Chandler, Jaelin Cummings, Livy Curry, Amber Grant, Kathryn Hawkes, Elizabeth Koroski and Maddie Stewart; juniors Molly Arnold, Veronica Carboni, Caroline Coleman, Taylor Gaudette and Lily Orth; sophomore Tessa Capozzoli; and freshmen Ava Gaudette, Eliza Graustein, Allie Hussey and Madison Walcott.
This season marks the 10-year anniversary of Kennett’s lone state title in the sport. The Eagles defeated Bow 3-1 in Bedford on October 31, 2010. In that game, Abbey Gutowski (now Donaldson, the current graphic arts teacher at KHS), scored the fastest goal in final’s history, finding back of the cage just 18 seconds into the match.
Members of that championship team were Emily Watson, Vicki Weigold, Stephanie Loynd, Amber McPherson, Michelle Coleman, Karli Olson, Abbey Gutowski, Kelsea Allen, Megan Feddern, Sam Meader, Charolette Walker, Alyssa Tetreault, Amily Johnson, Monica Andreani, Mel Glavin, Katie Bishop, Aimee Kate Gutowski, Elyse Clancy, Vonde Saunders, Jordan Lemerise, Emily Leich, Katie Burton, Alex Massa, Kori Sandman and Faye Roberts and Coach CJ Lang and assistants Ivy Ward-Sepencer and Laurel Zengilowski (social studies teacher at KHS).
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tournament format with field hockey this fall due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and out of the division.
Teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There were five teams in the Region 3 cluster. Despite being one of only two undefeated teams in Division II (along with Souhegan), Kennett along with Plymouth, Kingswood, Hanover and Lebanon were placed in Region 3. All five schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams. As luck would have it, Kennett drew the No. 5 seed, the lowest possible number.
The Eagles beat Plymouth 3-2 on the road in overtime; then beat Kingswood 2-0 in Wolfeboro; topped Hanover 4-0 in Hanover to win Region 3 and reach the Final 4. The winner of Region 2, Merrimack Valley, was matched up against the winner of Region 3, Kennett, and the home was determined by blind draw,
Kennett got the luck of the draw for the championship game, too, and the hope is, there’s no place like home.
