CONWAY — Running at Derryfield Park in Manchester, site of the Division II Championships, ought to be a piece of cake for the Kennett High boys’ and girls’ cross-country running teams after what they faced in Wolfeboro last Thursday. Running at the Abenaki Ski Area, the hometown flock ran its toughest course of the season while competing against Plymouth and hosts Kingswood.
The Kennett girls capped off an undefeated regular season with the win, while the KHS boys were second to Kingswood.
“I think it was probably the most difficult course we have ever run,” Bernie Livingston, Eagles’ head coach, said. “It’s a nice course but incredibly hilly and slow. (Laughing) We should race there the first week of the season and every race after that will seem better.”
The race was a little longer than the typical 5K course, measuring 3.2 miles.
“The times were really slow,” said Livingston. “I asked everyone afterward if they’d rather run this course or the one in Berlin, and everyone said Berlin.”
The Kennett girls scored 31 points to make team honors over Plymouth, 47, and Kingswood, 50.
The Kingswood Invitational has traditionally been held on the school’s campus but was moved to the ski area for this fall. With this being the first race on the course, Kennett junior Amy Burton set the course record in 22:58.
Sophomore teammate Kaylee McLellan joined her on the podium, finishing third overall in 24:43. she was followed by junior Grace Perley, who was sixth in 25:11; freshman Rylie Walker, 10th, 27:00; Shannon Derby, 11th, 27:33; Molly DellaValla, 12th, 27:58; Dylan Derby, making her season-debut due to illness, 13th, 28:20; Sierra Parsons, “in the best race of her career,” according to Livingston, 14th, 28:47; Autumn Verran, 15th, 28:52; Catherine Shackford, 16th, 28:53; Taylor Garland, 17th, 29:14; Grace Liebenow, 20th, 29:22; Lauren Violette, 21st, 29:47; Abby Desmarais, 22nd, 30:154; Maya Gove, 23rd, 30:38; Eliah Feil, 24th, 30:45; and Mara Taylor, 28th, 31:44.
For the boys, Kingswood took top honors with 28 points, followed by Kennett, 45, and Plymouth 52.
The winning time was 20:44, while Kennett was led by junior Tristen Smith, who was fourth overall in 21:55.
Smith was followed by sophomore Ben Biche, seventh, 22:57; TJ Lash, ninth, 23:35; Logan Violette, 12th, 23:43; Dominick Perry, 13th, 24:33; Boone Mixer-Bailey, 14th, 24:33; Devon Glackin, 16th, 25:06; Caleb White, 22nd, 29:03; Eli Schor, 23rd, 29:58; Devon Hamlin, 27th, 30:48; Cody Hamlin, 29th, 31:04; and Om Patel, 30th, 36:11.
“I told Om he picked the hardest course in the state for his first race,” Livingston said, laughing.
Seven runners and an alternate have been selected to run for Kennett in Manchester on Saturday. The girls are scheduled to run at 12:15 p.m., with the boys to follow at 1:05 p.m.
Running for the girls are Amy Burton, Grace Perley, Kaylee McLellan, Molly DellaValla, Rylie Walker, Catherine Shackfordr and Shannon Derby. Dylan Derby will be the team’s alternate.
For the boys, it will be Tristen Smith, TJ Lash, Ben Biche, Logan Violette, Boone Mixer-Bailey, Dominick Perry and Devon Glackin. Caleb White is the team’s alternate.
“Some coaches use the last race to determine their team, but I like to go by the whole body of work,” Livingston said, adding, “It’s not an exact science. I would be thrilled if everyone was able to run a season-best time on Saturday.”
Livingston said the runners will go off in waves. The top two runners from each school will go out in the first wave, and, 10 seconds later, the No. 3 and No. 4 runners from the school will toe the starting line, followed by the No. 5 and No. 6 runners 10 seconds later, and finally the No. 7 runners will depart 10 seconds after that.
“We haven’t done a race in waves this season,” Livingston said. “I guess a few of the southern schools have.”
The top five teams and top 25 individuals will qualify for the Meet of Champions on Nov. 7 in Manchester.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no spectators, including family members, will be allowed to attend the divisional championships.
“It’s just two coaches and the athletes,” Livingston said. “It’s kind of tough for the runners not to have family able to attend the biggest races of the season. The good news is the races will be live-streamed. I wish there was a way every athlete was allowed to have two spectators.”
He added: “I’m just happy we were able to have a season. Every meet we're able to run in, I look at as a bonus.”
