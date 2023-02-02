DURHAM — The Kennett High indoor track team did something it had never done before on Saturday morning when the Eagles participated in the first-ever New Hampshire Winter Track League Relays at the University of New Hampshire. The first-time event drew two enthusiast thumbs up from Coach Bernie Livingston, who saw his Eagles turn in numerous personal-best performances.
“It’s the first time we’ve done anything like this, I thought it was awesome,” said Livingston. “I thought it was a great idea just to have the relays on their own day. I hope the (New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association) keeps it going. It went really, really well. I thought our team rose to the occasion.”
He added: “We had 12 kids go down to compete and nine of them set personal bests for their relay legs and two more matched their best times and one just missed. We had an exceptional day.”
In the 4X160-meter relay, won by Milford in 1:31.14, Kennett (Annabelle Light, Vanessa Van Dyne, Gabriella Cubero and Aida Wheat) finished fifth in 1:34.84.
“The girls cut 4 seconds off their previous best time,” said Livingston. “They are now seeded eighth and the top 16 teams advance to state championships (at Dartmouth College on Feb. 11).
In the 4X400-meter relay, won by Newmarket in 4:30.73, Kennett (McKayla Dockham, Catherine Shackford, Hannah Smith and Stephanie Kendzierski) finished eighth in 5:23.49.
The Eagles have cut more than 29 seconds off their previous best time in the past three weeks.
“They cut almost 10 seconds off their best time,” Livingston said. “They’re seeded 15th and the top 15 teams get to go to states. I think they have a really good shot of making it.”
In the boy’s 4X160-meter relay, won by Bishop Brady in 1:17.60, Kennett (Logan Troon, Ross Stephens, Mikey Lyons, Devon and Glackin) finished seventh in 1:25.85.
“The boys cut 3.1 seconds off their best time,” said Livingston. “They’re seeded 15th and the top 16 make it. I think they have a good chance of getting in.”
Livingston also praised Jacelyn Cox and Lance Sholik who served as alternates for the teams if needed. He said Lilly Chisolm will join the two alternates if needed in the 4X400 relay.
KHS is scheduled to return to UNH for the second of two individual qualifiers this Saturday.
Wheat, a junior, is undefeated in the 55-meter dash and is within 400 hundredths of a second of Gigi Miller’s school record, is currently seeded No. 1 in Division II. She is also seeded seventh in the long jump.
Light, a senior, has qualified for the qualifier in the shot put and sits seeded 15th right now and they take the top 12 to the Division II State Meet.
“She’s only about 8 inches away from getting to states,” Livingston said.
Fellow senior Dockham qualified to run in the 600 meters on Saturday, and freshman Stephens has qualified in the 300 meters. The relay teams will also get one more opportunity to improve their times and seedings.
“The hope is that everything just clicks again this week like last week,” Livingston said, smiling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.