KHS Indoor Track - boy's 4X200 relay

The Kennett High boy’s 4X200 relay team continues to shave seconds off the clock on the track at the University of New Hampshire. (KATHLEEN MURDOUGH PHOTO)

DURHAM — The Kennett High indoor track team did something it had never done before on Saturday morning when the Eagles participated in the first-ever New Hampshire Winter Track League Relays at the University of New Hampshire. The first-time event drew two enthusiast thumbs up from Coach Bernie Livingston, who saw his Eagles turn in numerous personal-best performances.

“It’s the first time we’ve done anything like this, I thought it was awesome,” said Livingston. “I thought it was a great idea just to have the relays on their own day. I hope the (New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association) keeps it going. It went really, really well. I thought our team rose to the occasion.”

