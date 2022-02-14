CONWAY — It took a little while but it appears the Kennett High ice hockey team has finally found its scoring touch, and just at the right time. The Eagles faced a brutal four games in five days schedule last week and went 2-1-1 while outshooting their opponents 173-81 over that stretch.
While the wins were nice, it's hard to top Sunday afternoon when Kennett held it's third annual “Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer Game” against Monadnock-Fall Mountain at the Ham Arena. This year the Eagles played the game for Evan Cicero and the Cicero family (Mom Kelly, Dad Jason and brother Tyler) were all on hand. Evan, a freshman at Kennett High School, just finished his last round of treatment for type B-Cell Lymphoma.
Evan was honored with a jersey in the pregame ceremony and took part in the ceremonial push drop. Monadnock-Fall Mountain players gave Evan a team water bottle and the Huskies even raised $500 to help fight cancer in Evan’s name.
The Eagles raised just over $15,000 by collecting donations at the door, through chuck-a-puck and funds raised by players and coaches. All money raised will be donated to the Cicero Family and Jen’s Friends.
“We had an incredible day,” Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach, said. “It was amazing and so great to have Evan and his family on hand for the game.”
He added: “Credit to the players and their families. The goal was for each player to get 10 or more $10 pledges. Every single player and coach met their goal. Most went far beyond that, with multiple players raising over $1,000. What these kids and our community did, it’s a special thing. Not only are we trying to create good hockey players, but also even better people.”
Huskies captains Luke Gay and Will Lepisto presented Evan with a team water bottle and a check.
“Their Coach, Art Johnson, is also a cancer survivor,” Lane said. “When their player found out this was our fight cancer game, they took it upon themselves to fundraise, too. It was an incredible gesture. I think it speaks to the closeness of the hockey community in New Hampshire.”
Sunday’s game, a 6-0 Kennett win, capped off a stretch of four games in five days. Last Wednesday, the Eagles traveled to Conway Arena in Nashua and fell 3-2 in overtime to John Stark-Hopkinton-Hillsboro-Deering (8-6); on Thursday, they hosted and beat Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal (8-3-1) 4-2; and Saturday, at Plymouth State University, played Kearsarge-Plymouth (6-6-2) to a 1-1 overtime draw.
“I think we’ve turned a corner,” said Lane. “We’ve made some line adjustments, and they appear to work.”
One of the keys to the offensive turnaround has been the return from a fractured wrist of talented junior forward Sam Seavey.
“That’s a big help,” said a smiling Lane. “He’s helped jumpstart us with four goals in four games since his return.”
The Eagles outshot the General Hawks 48-29, but according to Lane, “had no puck luck,” especially in overtime.
KHS opened the scoring behind a shot from Seavey from the top left circle into the far side of the net in the second period, but the hosts answered quickly.
Sophomore Robbie Murphy gave the boys from Conway their second lead of the night when he beat the General Hawks’ goalie through a scrum to his blocker side.
“We outshot them 14-8 in the third and had a ton of great chances to win it,” Lane said.
Just two minutes later, John Stark got the equalizer to set the stage for an eight-minute overtime, next goal wins, scenario. The General Hawks got the game-winner off a screen with 2:20 left in the extra session.
“I thought we played a good team game,” said Lane. “We were penalty-free, but just didn’t get the bounces.”
Kennett rebounded nicely on Thursday to beat a quality Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal team, which had only lost to undefeated Berlin-Gorham before arriving at the Ham. The Eagles outshot the Raiders 42-20.
“It was probably our best game so far,” said Lane.
The Raiders got on the scoreboard first with 11:08 left in the opening period. Following a scramble in front of the Kennet goal that saw net wider Zach Moore stop four shots from close range, the Raiders tucked home the fifth rebound for the 1-0 lead.
With 4:30 remaining in the first frame, the self-proclaimed Tamworth line of Austin and David Silvia and Jack Robinson paid dividends. David Silvia deflected home a shot by Colby Olivier with Seavey picking up the second assist. It was Silvia’s first varsity goal.
“The Tamworth line is playing well,” Lane said. “We moved David from defense to center with Austin and Jack and they are moving and creating a ton of chances.”
With 8:20 left remaining in the second period, Sawyer Hussey found the back of the net for his first varsity goal. From the point, he made a nice spin move and then first a laser through a screen. Connor Wiggin, who has switched from playing up front to playing on the blue line, picked up the assist.
Less than three minutes later, Seavey lit the lamp with assists from Noah Keefe and Murphy making it 3-1 KHS.
“I thought Noah Keefe had a phenomenal game,” said Lane.
The Raiders pulled a goal back with 5:12 left in regulation time and got a power p[lay opportunity with 3:26 left, but the hometown flock successfully killed it off.
With the goalie pulled and 51 ticks left, Murphy added an empty-net insurance goal.
Moore had 18 saves in the win.
On Saturday against the Kearsarge-Plymouth Ice Cats, Kennett held a 38-22 shot advantage, but both teams only mustered first-period goals.
Robinson gave KHS the lead four minutes into the game with assists going to the Silvia brothers.
The Ice Cats scored 6 minutes later to round out the scoring.
On Sunday, Kennett held the Huskies without a shot in the first period and just 10 for the game. The Eagles took the lead 2:40 into the first period when Seavey scored unassisted when he unleashed a rocket from the right side that flew past goalie Cam Olivo, who was solid all afternoon between the posts.
Freshman Nolan Proulx doubled Kennett’s advantage with 1:08 left in the period when he netted his first varsity goal, courtesy of an assist from Spencer Glackin.
Eighteen seconds into the second period, Cam Fusco scored his first varsity goal from Richie Vargus and Gabe Shaw.
With 6:47 left in the period, Olivier feud pay-dirt with assists going to David Silvia and Murphy.
Two minutes later, sophomore Killian McPherson scored his first varsity goal. Seavey and Keefe got the assists.
“We had three players get their first varsity goals on Sunday, which was great to see,” Lane said. “As a hockey coach, it’s much tougher to prepare of a team with balanced scoring than just one player.”
Seavey made it 6-0 45 seconds into the final period. Robinson got the assist.
The Huskies avoided the shutout with a goal with 20 ticks left on the clock.
Moore had five saves, while Tanner Smith recorded four in third-period action.
Following the game, after a year hiatus due to COVID-19, the annual Skate with the Eagles returned as youngsters got to skate with, get pictures taken and get autographs with the current members of the Kennett team.
“It was awesome,” Lane said. “It was a great atmosphere for the whole day. Hopefully, people left the building feeling a sense of normalcy. One person said, the last time we were Kennett Hockey was two years ago when we won the playoff game in Plymouth, and then the world stopped for almost two years. We couldn’t do it last year, but this year was very well attended.”
Kennett is on the road for four games this week, traveling to Sanborn-Epping (4-7) on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.); at Laconia-Winnisquam-Inter-Lakes (1-10) on Wednesday (5 p.m.); at Pembroke-Campbell (6-6) on Saturday (7:30 p.m.; and at Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield (9-3) on Sunday (5:20 p.m.).
