CONWAY — Kennett Hockey is doing its part to fight cancer. The Eagles raised a staggering $19,000 at its fourth annual Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer Game on Saturday against Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal (0-8), and those funds will go to benefit KHS junior Evan Cicero and Jen’s Friends.

KHS topped the Raiders 4-1 and followed that win up with a 5-3 victory over John Stark-Hopkinton-Hillsboro-Deering (3-8) at the Ham Arena on Monday night. The Eagles have won four in a row to improve to 6-4 in Division III play and are currently tied with Hollis Brookline-Derryfield for fifth place in the league table.

