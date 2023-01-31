Seniors Jack Robinson (center, right) and Noah Keefe (right) give Jason and Tyler Cicero a jersey after the ceremonial puck drop at the Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer game, which raised money for Kennett sophomore Evan Cicero and Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation, on Saturday at the Ham Arena in Conway. The Eagles beat Lebanon 4-1. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Jason and Tyler Cicero smile with a jersey at the Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer game, which raised money for Kennett sophomore Evan Cicero and Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation, on Jan. 28 at the Ham Arena in Conway. The Eagles won the match against Lebanon 4-1. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Sophomore Patrick Laughland celebrates after scoring the Eagles' first point of the night at the Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer game, which raised money for Kennett sophomore Evan Cicero and Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation, on Jan. 28 at the Ham Arena in Conway. The Eagles won the match against Lebanon 4-1. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Senior Sam Seavey celebrates after scoring the first of his two goals at the Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer game, which raised money for Kennett sophomore Evan Cicero and Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation, on Jan. 28 at the Ham Arena in Conway. The Eagles won the match against Lebanon 4-1. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Kennett Hockey is doing its part to fight cancer. The Eagles raised a staggering $19,000 at its fourth annual Kennett Hockey Fights Cancer Game on Saturday against Lebanon-Stevens-Mount Royal (0-8), and those funds will go to benefit KHS junior Evan Cicero and Jen’s Friends.
KHS topped the Raiders 4-1 and followed that win up with a 5-3 victory over John Stark-Hopkinton-Hillsboro-Deering (3-8) at the Ham Arena on Monday night. The Eagles have won four in a row to improve to 6-4 in Division III play and are currently tied with Hollis Brookline-Derryfield for fifth place in the league table.
“Saturday was a really nice evening,” Michael Lane, Eagles’ head coach, said. “I couldn’t be happier with how things went. Our community is amazing. People were incredibly generous as always. We’re just a few dollars shy of $19,000 and that figure is still climbing as people are still giving money or some families didn’t know about the event or want to donate.”
He added: “It gives you goosebumps — it was a special night.”
The Eagles raised $15,000 for the Cicero Family and Jen’s Friends last year. Evan, a sophomore at Kennett High, is being treated for type B-Cell Lymphoma.
“Unfortunately, Evan couldn’t be with us on Saturday, but it was great that his brother Tyler and dad (Jason) were able to be there for the ceremonial puck drop,” Lane said, adding that Evan was honored with his own game jersey.
The Eagles donned Celly Hockey Company’s Kevin Murphy-designed jerseys for the game.
Members of this year’s team include seniors; Noah Keefe, Jack Robinson and Sam Seavey; juniors Killian MacPherson, Zach Moore and Robbie Murphy; sophomores Danya Clifford, Noah Deyak, Cam Fusco, Spencer Glackin, Sawyer Hussey, Patrick Laughland, Nolan Proulx, Gabe Shaw, Austin Silvia, David Silvia, Tanner Smith, Devan Tate, Richie Vargus, Connor Wiggin and Greyson Witchley; and freshmen Sebastian Huot, Aiden Lane and Brady Parsons.
Lane explained the goal was for each player to get 15 or more $10 pledges.
“The players alone raised $14,988,” he said. “We have five players raise over $1,000 each.”
Those players were Nolan Proulx, Gabe Shaw, Sam Seavey, Aiden Lane and Robbie Murphy.
“So many different people stepped up,” said Lane. “Rick West (the voice of Kennett Hockey for Valley Vision Channel 3) matched what the goaltenders (Moore and Smith) raised, plus we had several anonymous donations.
As for the game, played before a packed house, the Eagles took the lead with 4:15 left in the opening period on a nifty behind-the-back pass from David Silvia from behind the Raiders’ net to Laughland, who quickly found the back of the net.
Kennett carried the 1-0 lead into the second period, which Hussey quickly doubled off a pass from Robinson to beat the visiting goalie Evan George who was screened on the shot.
Seavey upped the lead to 3-0 when he lit the lamp from Deyak and Robinson with a one-time blast into the old onion bag.
Maddox Castro made it a 3-1 game with the lone Raider goal but Seavey netted his second of the night in the third period from Robison and Keefe to put the game away.
Kennett outshot its guests 44-11 with Moore picking up the win between the pipes for KHS.
The Eagles had to come from behind on Monday for the win against the General Hawks, who jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead on goals 45 seconds apart midway through the frame.
“The goals were kind of self-inflicted off our mistakes,” Lane said.
Kennett got on the scoreboard 2:48 into the second period when Murphy found David Silvia, who fed Laughland for his second goal in as many games.
With 8:55 left in the period, Murphy scored unassisted by going five-hole on the goalie to tie the game at 2-2.
Moore, who had 17 saves on the night, made his best of the evening a minute later to keep the game deadlocked.
Kennett took the lead for good with 3:05 to play in the second when David Silvia pounded on a Murphy rebound and scored. Robinson also had an assist on the play.
Deyak made it 4-2 with a shorthanded goal with just 23 ticks left in the period with Hussey getting the assist.
The General Hawks cut the deficit to 4-3 with 3:17 to play on a breakaway goal, but Robinson made sure all the points stayed in Conway when he scored an empty-netter from Seavey and Murphy with 3 seconds left.
Lane praised the play of Fusco and Keefe for their defensive contributions.
“They made four or five good plays that go under the radar but are the key to a successful hockey team,” he said.
The Eagles are scheduled to return to action on Wednesday (6 p.m.), when they travel through Pinkham Notch to the famed Notre Dame Arena to play the three-time defending state champs Berlin-Gorham (8-2).
The Mountaineers beat Kennett 2-0 in Conway on Dec. 14.
“There are not a lot of secrets between the two teams,” said Lane. “It’s going to come down to who executes better and makes fewer mistakes.”
