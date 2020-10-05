CONWAY — The Kennett High cross-country team hosted its lone meet of the season on Saturday at the Kennett Middle School, and by all accounts, it was a day of great competition capped off by a glorious rainbow over the field as the Eagles honored their seniors.
“When you get good help it makes it all possible,” said Coach Bernie Livingston. “I thought things went off really well."
This was the 20th year Kennett has run its meet at the middle school, and while this one was a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic — spectators wore masks and there was plenty of social distancing — it still felt like the cross-country meet, which everyone was hoping for.
The Kennett girls took top honors on the day in the five-school meet, placing three girls in the top 7, to best Kingswood, Plymouth, Berlin and Gorham.
The Kingswood boys edged Berlin by a point for team honors, while Kennett was third followed by Plymouth and Gorham.
“We were missing seven kids who were unable to run due to various injuries,” Livingston said. “Sierra Parsons was the only one of our five captains (Kameryn Dockham, the Shannon and Dylan Derby and Celia Lynn ) for the girls who were able to race on Saturday.”
He added: “Of those who ran, we had nine people set personal-bests on this course. Everyone was at least a minute faster than last week at Berlin. We had people improve their times by anywhere from a minute to 3 minutes. In a normal year, we run seven races in the regular season and this would have been our fifth, but instead, it’s only our second race. No one is complaining. We all feel very fortunate that we’re able to train and race at all.”
Plymouth freshman Addison England won the 5K varsity girls’ race in 20:53. C. Day of Kingswood was second in 21:30 and joined on the podium by Kennett junior Amy Burton, who was third in 21:47.
Fellow junior Grace Perley was fourth in 21:54, while sophomore Kaylee McLellan, who Livingston called “Miss Steady,” was sixth in 22:14, followed by freshman Catherine Shackford, 10th, 23:51; freshman Molly DellaValla, 11th, 24:21; junior Taylor Garland, 14th, 24:38; and freshman Rylie Walker, 18th, 25:02.
For the boys, Brody Day edged teammate Brayden Landry by a second for the top spot in 18:11. C. Arsenault of Kingswood rounded out the top 3 in 18:34.
Junior Tristen Smith was Kennett’s top finisher, placing fifth overall in 18:48. He was followed by senior TJ Lash, eighth, 19:30; senior Boone Mixer-Bailey, 13th, 19:51; senior Dominick Perry, 14th, 20:13; sophomore Devon Glackin, 19th, 20:37; sophomore Adam Schmidt, 22, 21:39; and senior Caleb White, 27th, 22:41.
A combined, not for a placing, boys and girls junior varsity race capped off the day with Eli Schor finishing in 23:50, followed by Autumn Verran, 24:35; Cody Hamlin, 24:40; Abby Desmarais, 25:17; Sierra Parsons, 25:34; Lauren Violette, 25:55; Deon Hamlin, 26:24; Grace Liebenow, 26:39; Eliah Feil, 26:45; and Maya Gove, 27:22.
Following the meet, the Eagles held their annual senior appreciation, recognizing seniors Cody Hamlin, Devon Hamlin, TJ Lash, Boone Mixer-Bailey, Dominick Perry, Logan Violette and Caleb White for the boys and Dylan Derby, Shannon Derby, Kameryn Dockham, Maya Gove, Celia Lynn and Sierra Parsons for the girls.
“I was really happy with how things went,” Livingston said.
Kennett is scheduled to race again this Friday with a head-to-head meet against the Bobcats in Plymouth at 4 p.m.
“It’s a hilly course, but a good course,” said Livingston, adding, “I like it.”
After Plymouth, Kennett is slated to travel to Berlin and Wolfeboro for its final two meets of the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.