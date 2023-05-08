CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ lacrosse team put together its best performance of the season to beat rival Kingwood 11-4 at Centola Field before a good-sized home crowd on Friday. Six different Eagles found the back of the net on the afternoon.
The win lifted Kennett to 2-3 in Division II play, while the Knights from Wolfeboro fell to 1-4.
KHS was coming off a 15-4 in Plaistow against Timberlane (6-3) on Friday. The girls from Conway fell behind early with the Owls netting the first six goals inside of the opening 10 minutes. After the Eagles got over their bus legs, they played the hosts tough for the remainder of the match.
Twenty-four hours later, Coach Gabby Anderson’s team got off to a strong start against the Knights. The Eagles carried the play from the outset and were rewarded 9:16 into the contest when junior Allie Lash scored. At the 15:44 mark, the hosts doubled their advantage with freshman Emma Dziedzic finding pay dirt.
Kingswood trimmed the lead to 2-1 with 8:45 left in the first half, but the Kennett defense turned into a fortress with Vivian Rober-Carpenter, Myra Johnston, Madison Walcott, Seretta Spaulding and Ellie Nelson playing lockdown defense in front of goalie Alex Sweeney, who stood tall between the pipes.
The Eagles closed the half in style with a pair of late goals. Lash netted her second of the match off a nice feed from Liza Graustein with 1:39 to play in the opening stanza.
Graustein made it 4-1 when she scored on an 8-meter shot with just 14 ticks left on the clock. It was the first of her four goals on the day.
Kennett opened the second half just as it finished the first with its foot on the offensive accelerator. Just 5:31 into the second half, junior Ivy Zipf found the back of the net, making it 5-1. Just 25 seconds later, sophomore Izzy Frechette made it 6-1.
With 17:29 to play, Dziedzic scored her second goal of the day off a feed from Nora Goodman to extend the lead to 7-1.
Kingswood’s best stretch was a two-minute stint midway through the second half when the Knights scored with 16:55 and 15:04 to play, but the Eagles responded quickly.
Graustein scored from Zipf with 14:26 remaining and then Goodman scored the goal of the day. Winning the opening face-off, she went the length of the field to score on a hard, low shot just 12 seconds later.
Graustein completed her hat trick and made it 10-3 with 6:27 to play.
After the Knights pulled a goal back with 5:33 remaining. Graustein closed the book on the win with her fourth goal with 35 seconds left.
Sweeney stopped five of the nine shots she faced to pick up the win in net, while the Eagles accounted for 35 ground balls in the match with Zipf collecting seven, while Dziedzic, Frechette and Graustein each had five and Grier Carrier added garnered four.
It’s another busy week for the Eagles who are scheduled to host Manchester Memorial-Manchester West (0-7) on Tuesday (4 p.m.); travel to Winnacunnet (3-3) on Wednesday; and host Pembroke Academy (0-7) on Saturday (11 a.m.).
