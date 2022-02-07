CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ basketball team (12-6) will face a familiar foe in the opening round of the Division II tournament — John Stark (11-7). The two schools met once during the regular season with the Eagles winning 60-31.
Kennett, the No. 8 seed, will host No. 9 John Stark this Wednesday with tipoff set for 6 p.m., and player introductions slated for 5:50 p.m.
“I’m OK with this matchup,” Larry Meader, Eagles’ head coach, said. “We’ve got to be cautious because four years ago we beat John Stark during the regular season and then they came up here and beat us in the playoffs.”
In the lone encounter this season between the teams, the host Eagles put the defensive clamps on the Generals, sprinting out to a 36-9 first-half lead and cruising to the 60-31 victory.
“The girls really wanted this game and came right out and played great defense from the opening whistle,” said Meader.
Kennett led 16-3 after the first quarter, 36-9 at the break; and 47-22 after three frames.
Members of this year's Kennett team are tri-captains Sam Habert Jaques, the lone senior, and juniors Sydnie Chin and Hope Elias along with fellow juniors Marissa Caputo, Catherine Chick, Kaylee McLellan, Remi Snowdon, Lagan Tatarczuk and Lauren Violette; and sophomores Isabel Brown, Georgia Coleman, Kaley Goodhart and Sam Sidoti.
In 2018, the fifth-seeded Eagles fell 48-36 to No. 13 John Stark at the Nest in the opening round of tournament play.
“We’re not taking anything for granted,” Meader said. “All our attention is on John Stark from now until tipoff.”
Fourteen of the 21 teams in Division II booked punched their tickets to this year’s plays. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association’s “Tournament Selection Requirement” states “less than or equal to 70 percent of the schools in a division shall qualify for the tournament in all sports.”
The top two seeds Hanover (18-0) and Pembroke (16-2) earned first-round byes.
In other first-round action, No. 3 Bow (16-2) hosts No. 14 Manchester West (6-12); No. 4 Merrimack Valley (15-3) hosts No. 13 (Coe-Brown Northwood (6-12); No. 5 Laconia (15-3) hosts No. 12 Milford (9-9); No. 6 Hollis-Brookline (13-4) hosts No. 11 Con-Val (9-9); and No. 7 Lebanon (12-6) hosts No. 10 Pelham (10-8).
The quarterfinals are slated for Saturday at 7 p.m., at the site of the highest remaining seed. The winner of the Kennett vs. John Stark playoff advances on to face No. 1 Hanover.
The state semifinals will make their debut at Sanborn Regional High School in Kingston on Wednesday, Feb. 16 with games at 6 and 8 p.m.
The championship game is scheduled to be held at the University of New Hampshire on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.
Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver said Monday. all home and away spectators are welcome under the following guidelines:
“1. Face masks are worn properly (over the nose and mouth) at all times when in the building. 2. No food or drink is allowed in the Peter Ames Gymnasium at Kennett High School. Appropriate and positive cheering for the Kennett Eagles and nothing directed towards the opposing players, coaches or fans. Failure to follow the above expectations may result in removal from the game.”
NHIAA tournament admission charges are $3 (students/senior citizens) and $5 (adults).
“We hope to see many fans at the games to support and cheer on our boys and girls teams,” Weaver said.
