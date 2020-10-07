CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ soccer team has found the road to its liking, notching four wins during a four-match two-week stretch away from Eagles’ Way.
The Eagles returned from Meredith Sept. 29 with a 3-1 victory over Inter-Lakes; on Thursday with a 4-0 victory in Bristol over Newfound; beat Berlin 3-1 in Monday after a trip through the foliage in Pinkham Notch and weathered high winds, rain and thunder delays to score four second-half goals to win under the lights 4-0 at rival Kingswood.
The wins lifted Kennett to 5-2 on the season and into seventh place in the Division II standings.
The Eagles earned a regular-season sweep of the local derby with Berlin, having won the first meeting 3-1 in Conway on Sept. 19. This time, was a little different. It was the Mountaineers who scored first, but KHS didn’t get rattled.
“Berlin, maybe fueled by the earlier loss, came out a little stronger than we did,” Coach Ron Krieger said Tuesday.
The Mountaineers took the lead in the first half when KHS goalie Sam Habert-Jaques came off her line to clear a ball, struck it off a Berlin player and it took a fortuitous bounce to another Mountie who tucked the ball into the open net.
Trailing 1-0, Krieger praised his captains Lia Anzaldi and Katie Brooks, “who delivered a positive halftime talk” to their teammates.
At the break Krieger drew up a play where he felt the Eagles could capitalize on their possession skills on the right flank. They did just that and within 30 seconds of the second-half were level at 1-1. Ivy Zipf supplied a perfect cross to freshman Aida Wheat, who scored in her fourth straight match.
“Sometimes your players can make you look like a genius,” Krieger said, laughing.
Berlin nearly quickly recaptured the lead, but Habert-Jaques was a fortress in net.
“Three or four minutes after we scored, Sam made the best save of her goalie career,” Krieger said.
It was the combination of Zipf to Wheat again that proved to be the match-winning goal, but Wheat returned the favor later by turning into the playmaker to assist on Zipf’s goal.
The KHS junior varsity team remained undefeated on the season with a 6-1 win.
Kennett will wrap up its week hosting Kingswood for a 4 p.m. match on Friday.
The Knights fell 2-0 in their lone match of the season to date at Plymouth on Friday.
Plymouth, which beat Kennett twice (6-1 at home on Sept. 22, and 4-1 in Conway on Sept. 24) is 4-1 on the season and sits fifth in the Division II table.
“I would have loved to have played Plymouth a second time a little later in the season,” Krieger said last week. “The way we played (in the second meeting) told me a lot about my team, they played so much better and you could see a growth in their play and confidence.”
Strides made against the Bobcats paid dividends away from the nest last week.
At Inter-Lakes (1-1-1 in Division III), Krieger continued to see growth in his young side as the Eagles went with a new formation against the Lakers, and it paid off.
“New formation that will allow us to use the strengths of these young women,” he shared on the team’s Facebook page. “Outstanding possession throughout the game and I wish we had time of possession stats.”
Krieger added: “We still have things to work on (as we always will), but midfield across the roster played great. We lost shape a few times, but each player moved to the ball and moved into space. Marisa (Caputo), Ivy (Zipf) and Kendall (Krieger) did well in the middle, and Carli (Krebs), Nicole (Lockhart), Liz (Blair), Camden (Capozzoli) and Lilla (Synnott) all shined in the outside.”
Wheat struck for a brace with two goals, including one, according to Krieger, “from a perfectly weighted ball” from Zipf.
Krebs also found the back of the old onion bag sticking from a corner kick. The Eagles were dangerous all afternoon from set-pieces.
“Shannon (Abrams), Sam (Habert-Jaques) and Bryn (Fayle) had some great touches and combination play up front,” Krieger said. “And our D — Katie (Brooks), Emily (Kenny), Lia (Anzaldi), Ashley (Garside) and Grace (Ruddy) — was stout once again with great shape and balance that allowed us to build up our possession from the back to forward.”
Goalie duties were split by Habert-Jaques and Fayle in the win.
The Kennett junior varsity improved to 4-0,
“All positive for JV again,” Krieger said. “8v8 and a 3-0 win with goals from Bryn (Fayle), Liz (Blair) and Leah (Paglierani)! Hannah (Norris-Parsons) with another shutout! Again great play across the board with positive possession and combination play. Emma (Arnold), Olivia (Scott), Alisha (Smart), Eve (Paglierani) and Soph (Odell) held down the D! While some good work and from Kayla (Erwin, coming off an injury) and was making some great decisions with the ball.
He added: “Well done ladies, let’s keep the growth going!”
Kennett dominated Newfound (1-4-1 in Division III) to close out the week.
“Varsity controlled the ball the majority of the game, with tons of combinations, building always from the back through and around the keeper,” Krieger said. “Multiple chances in the box, including a one-time volley off a corner that senior Lia (Anzaldi) blasted just wide.”
Wheat had her second brace in as many games and has now struck for seven goals in the last four matches. Abrams netted a goal and Caputo opened her 2020 scoring account.
Recording assists were Zipf with a pair, while Fayle and Abrams each had one.
Krieger praised the Eagles for a “full team defensive effort” in the win.
The junior varsity netted its fifth win in as many matches.
“JV played great as well and came away with a nail-biting win 1-0 with the only goal coming from Ashley Garside (her first of the year) when she attempted to put the ball threw the net,” Krieger said.
Norris-Parsons collected the shutout in net.
Krieger is carrying 19 girls on the varsity squad in seniors Lia Anzaldi, Camden Capozzoli, Nicole Lockhart and Grace Ruddy; juniors Katherine Brooks, Sam Habert-Jaques, Emily Kenny and Isabelle Murray; sophomores Shannon Abrams, Jocelyn Anzaldi, Elizabeth Blair, Marissa Caputo, Bryn Fayle, Ashley Garside, Carli Krebs and Ginger Priestman, and freshmen Kendall Krieger, Lilla Synnott, Aida Wheat and Ivy Zipf.
Amelya Saras, a 2015 KHS graduate and an alumnus of the soccer program, is the junior varsity coach this fall.
“Ameyla and I have this dream that I do this for 10-12 years and then pass the baton to her and another Kennett grad comes into the pipeline,” said Krieger.
There are a few girls on the varsity who will also play JV, but starting the season on the reserve squad are juniors Emma Arnold and Eve Paglierani; and freshmen Kayla Erwin, Sophia Odell, Hannah Norris-Parsons, Olivia Scott and Alisha Smart.
