CONWAY — After netting 17 goals in its previous two matches, the Kennett High girls’ soccer team has run into some stingy defenses which have led to a three-match losing streak.
The Eagles have been outscored 13-1 over that stretch, falling 5-1 at home to Milford on Sept. 21, followed by a 4-0 loss on the road in Concord to Merrimack Valley on Tuesday and then a 4-0 homecoming defeat to top-ranked Pembroke on Saturday.
The losses dropped the Eagles to 3-5-2 in Division II and have the hometown flock sitting 13th in the league table.
Milford improved to 6-2-3 with the win and sits alone in fifth place, while Merrimack Valley is 4-2-3 and in ninth and Pembroke is 10-0 and tied with Bow (11-0) atop the standings.
“We struggled in the first half as a team and they made us pay,” Coach Ron Krieger said in his post-match comments against Milford. “I haven’t been around Kennett High School Girls Soccer for long, but there is definitely is a gap between the overall ability of the southern teams compared to northern teams, including us.”
He added: “With that said, we just need to play our A-game for 80 minutes to compete with upper echelons on NHIAA Division II clubs. Which we can, now I just need everyone else to believe in that.”
Trailing 4-0 at the break, Krieger was pleased with Kennett’s performance in the second half where the girls played Milford level for 40 minutes.
“We dominated the first 18 minutes of the second half Tuesday, only to give up a goal to give them a 5-0 lead,” he said “This is where this team shows me we can compete — again just need to from the start.
Krieger added: “We again controlled the ball with multiple counterattacks and buildups. Unfortunately, we only succeeded in putting one home — a great through ball to Carli (Krebs) that she served up to Bryn (Fayle), who placed it in the right side, off the keeper’s hands.”
Krieger praised the KHS defenders for their second-half effort.
“Kendall (Krieger) and Emily (Kenny) eliminated the center forward from the game,” he said. “Ashley (Gardside), Katie (Brooks), Sophie (Odell) and Olivia (Scott) all played outstanding under pressure in the second half.
“Our intensity, focus on marking, focus on the ball and mark are what cost in the first half. The players made the corrections, but too late. We are still building, we are still a younger team. I have faith that this growth will mean more in the end.”
At MV, the Pride scored two goals in each half to get the win.
On Saturday, in a light mist, and before a large crowd, the Eagles were on the defensive for most of the match. Brooks, Garside, Kenny and Krieger along with goalie Sam Habert-Jaques were up to the task, keeping the visitors off the scoreboard for the first 16 minutes despite constant pressure.
The Spartans took the lead for good with 24:01 left in the first half on a pretty header from 7 yards out that Habert-Jaques had no chance to stop.
Pembroke scored two goals 38 seconds apart to close out the first half and take a 3-0 lead. With 2:18 to play, what looked like a cross from the right-wing 22 yards out kept going and going and landed just under the far post crossbar for a goal.
Thirty-eight seconds later, a Spartan fought off three Kennett defenders and scored on a low blast from 15 yards out. Hebert-Jaques was able to get a hand on the shot but it still found the back of the net.
Pembroke closed out the scoring with 25:50 to play.
The Eagles looked to get back on track Monday afternoon when they traveled to Plymouth (1-7-1). Results were not known as of press time.
Kennett is scheduled to host Berlin (4-4-1 in Division III) in Gary Millen Stadium under the lights at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and close out the week on Saturday (10 a.m.) with a match in Wolfeboro against rival Kingswood (1-8-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.