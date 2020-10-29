CONWAY — The Kennett High girls’ soccer team continued its sizzling form in the opening round of the playoffs on Thursday in the rain with a convincing 3-0 victory at home against rival Kingswood in the opening round of the Division II tournament.
The Eagles will be at home for the next round of the tournament, hosting Merrimack Valley, which played and beat Plymouth on Thursday, on Sunday at 1 p.m.
KHS improved to 9-2 on the season with its eighth straight win on Thursday.
“I’m happy for the girls,” Coach Ron Krieger said following the win. “It was a nice team win.”
The hometown flock carried the play throughout against the Knights. The Eagles nearly took the lead in the 13th minute when freshman sensation Aida Wheat uncooked a laser from 16 yards out that caromed off the Kingswood crossbar.
Wheat found the back of the old onion bag in the 18th minute when she got behind the Kingswood defense and tucked the ball past the goalie to make it 1-0.
Kennett doubled its advantage in the 34th minute when Wheat netted her second goal of the match.
The Eagles held the Knights without a shot on goal in the first half of what was a relatively quiet afternoon for Sam Habert Jaques in goal.
KHS got a sensational insurance goal in the 52nd minute on a picture-perfect one-time strike by Liz Blair that flew into the back of the net.
“It was a great hit by Liz on a ball that snuck across the penalty area,” said Krieger. “She hit it perfectly.”
Krieger praised the play of Emily Kenny on defense.
“(Laughing) Whenever I would get nervous, all of a sudden there would be Emily taking the ball off a player's foot,” Krieger said. “I thought she had a great game.”
Members of the team include seniors Lia Anzaldi, Camden Capozzoli, Nicole Lockhart and Grace Ruddy; juniors Katherine Brooks, Sam Habert-Jaques, Emily Kenny and Isabelle Murray; sophomores Shannon Abrams, Jocelyn Anzaldi, Elizabeth Blair, Marissa Caputo, Bryn Fayle, Ashley Garside, Carli Krebs and Ginger Priestman, and freshmen Kendall Krieger, Lilla Synnott, Aida Wheat and Ivy Zipf.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association adopted an open tournament format with soccer this fall due to the coronavirus, allowing schools to play a regional schedule and out of the division.
Teams were placed into four regional clusters for the playoffs. There are four teams in the Region 3 cluster: Kennett along with Plymouth, Kingswood, and Merrimack Valley were placed in Region 3. All four schools were placed into a hat and drawn at random for seedings and home teams.
Kennett drew the No. 1 seed in Region 3 of the Division II playoffs got to host rival Kingswood, the No. 4 seed in the region.
The Eagles beat the Knights 4-0 in Wolfeboro on Oct. 7 in the lone meeting between the two teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.